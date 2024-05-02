Genesis House in New York City unveils first physical-meets-digital floral installation from Jeff Leatham.

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis House today introduced a new multi-dimensional floral exhibition, BLOOMTANICA, designed in partnership with celebrity floral artist Jeff Leatham. With designs transforming each floor of the space, guests are taken on a journey blending the striking balance between nature and innovation in Leatham's first-ever digital installation. The display features one-of-a-kind experiences designed by Leatham, including a 360-degree immersive sculptural installation with dynamic LED.

GENESIS HOUSE PARTNERS WITH RENOWNED DESIGNER JEFF LEATHAM FOR IMMERSIVE FLORAL EXPERIENCE GENESIS HOUSE PARTNERS WITH RENOWNED DESIGNER JEFF LEATHAM FOR IMMERSIVE FLORAL EXPERIENCE

BLOOMTANICA is a physical and digital floral experience that evokes elements of Korea's natural beauty with Jeff Leatham's signature floral oeuvre. Inspired by Korean heritage and the gardens of Seoul, guests are welcomed to a surreal world of floral reflections and digital immersion. Leatham's lush design aesthetic merges with the modern architecture of the Genesis House Showroom to create a sensory experience, evoking a sense of harmony, regeneration, and transformation.

"It has been an incredible journey working with Genesis House to bring BLOOMTANICA to life," said Jeff Leatham. "Blurring the lines between nature and technology was an exciting new challenge for me, and I'm beyond proud of the world we've created together combining the beauty of our floral designs with the rich cultural ambience at Genesis House."

Beginning his career in 1994 at the Beverly Hills Four Seasons, Leatham has continued to create breathtaking and bold floral designs for hotels, weddings, and global events. His roster of celebrity and VIP clientele has brought him all over the world to execute his floral visions. His partnership with Genesis House for BLOOMTANICA marks a new chapter in his career with his first physical-meets-digital floral installation that creates an unforgettable experience for visitors in New York. He brings his signature aesthetic, exhibited in his newly published book, The Art of the Flower, to BLOOMTANICA, transforming Genesis House into a magnificent landscape.

As guests enter Genesis House, the balance between nature and technology is immediately demonstrated through a series of cascading monochromatic floral displays and surreal digital content that accentuate the structural design of Genesis's signature vehicles throughout the Showroom. Hues of deep purple, lavender and plum, complimented by bright orange accents, draw inspiration from both Jeff Leatham's signature Vanda Orchid and the Korean night sky, ushering guests as they embark on their journey throughout the multi-floor experience.

Visitors continue their journey in the Cellar Stage, where they are greeted by mounds of brightly colored flowers and winding mirrored columns that encapsulate the entire floor. An expansive pathway inspired by Korean gardens guides guests through a captivating LED experience that depicts florals growing, blooming, and fading away in an ever-evolving cycle. Mirrored columns adorned by cascading florals act as a guide, creating a path from the physical reflective oasis to the immersive digital floral experience. Using colors that capture the rich pinks of Korea's national flower, mugunghwa, and the striking oranges and yellows of the Jeju Island magma tubes, guests will be immersed in a multisensory experience transporting the Cellar Stage to the heart of Seoul.

"We are honored to partner with the talented Jeff Leatham for his first digital floral installation," said Rachel Espersen, executive director of brand experience, Genesis House and Studios, at Genesis Motor America. "It has been remarkable to see Jeff's creative vision transform Genesis House into a floral landscape, blending our core values of innovation, design, and Korean culture through nature and technology."

The installation concludes on the second-floor restaurant level with floral accents woven throughout the dining room's bar area where guests can enjoy a custom themed floral cocktail. In partnership with Jeff Leatham, Genesis House is building upon its commitment to audacious design, offering New Yorkers a new way to experience the harmony between nature and technology with this first-of-its-kind art installation open to the public from May 2 through June 9.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, GV80, and GV80 Coupe – Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

SOURCE Genesis Motor America