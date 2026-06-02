GENESIS HOUSE PRESENTS MANIFESTING MARILYN: THE MAKING OF AN ICON, A CENTENNIAL REFRAMING OF MARILYN MONROE AS DREAMER, STRATEGIST AND SELF-AUTHOR

The world knows Marilyn Monroe as an image, glamorous, timeless, mythic. This exhibition uncovers what the headlines often missed. Monroe dared to dream beyond circumstance, studied the world around her, built power within a restrictive system and made her future visible before anyone else could fully see it. She understood that her image was a tool, not her totality, and engineered her own transformation from Norma Jeane into an enduring icon.

"Manifesting Marilyn speaks to the courage required to imagine beyond expectation," says Tedros Mengiste, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "Marilyn's story reminds us that icons are shaped through vision, discipline, resilience and the willingness to begin again. At Genesis, and through this latest installation at Genesis House, that ethos of becoming informs how we think about design, culture and hospitality, and how we create experiences that look forward with intention."

While visitors move through reimagined headlines, an intimate office, a dedicated library, a vanity that reframes glamour as craft, a cinematic experience and a reflective new beginnings space, they encounter not a myth, but a woman who dreamed with intention and built a future beyond expectation. From Norma Jeane to Marilyn and beyond, the Cellar Stage brings self-creation to life as an immersive experience of light, reflection and legacy.

As Manifesting Marilyn: The Making of an Icon invites visitors to reconsider Marilyn Monroe through the lens of intention, intellect and self-authorship, the exhibition's opening night will be attended by Chloë Sevigny, whose career has been defined by a similarly thoughtful and unconventional approach to storytelling. Known for her discerning eye and enduring influence across film, fashion and culture, Sevigny brings a modern sensibility that aligns naturally with the exhibition's reframing of Marilyn as someone who shaped her own narrative.

"Marilyn has always represented far more than the image people project onto her," said Chloë Sevigny. "What I find so compelling about Manifesting Marilyn is how it honors her ambition and the agency she claimed in shaping her own story. It feels incredibly resonant today, and Genesis House creates a space that invites you to look closer and reflect on how icons and individuals are truly made."

The Exhibition

The exhibition unfolds across six distinct spaces, each revealing a different dimension of Marilyn's mind and method:

The Headline Room – "The Rewrite": This space challenges reductive narratives by reimagining headlines about Marilyn and restoring her as the author of her own story rather than a subject of public myth.

This space challenges reductive narratives by reimagining headlines about Marilyn and restoring her as the author of her own story rather than a subject of public myth. Marilyn's Office – "Mind of the Strategist": Set within her working environment, this gallery presents Marilyn as a driven businesswoman through original documents, personal materials and artifacts that highlight her role as a strategic decision-maker.

Set within her working environment, this gallery presents Marilyn as a driven businesswoman through original documents, personal materials and artifacts that highlight her role as a strategic decision-maker. The Library: Featuring books from her personal collection, this space reveals Marilyn's intellectual curiosity and engagement with literature, psychology and philosophy.

Featuring books from her personal collection, this space reveals Marilyn's intellectual curiosity and engagement with literature, psychology and philosophy. The Vanity: This environment reframes glamour as an intentional practice, using personal objects and wardrobe to show how Marilyn constructed and controlled her public image.

This environment reframes glamour as an intentional practice, using personal objects and wardrobe to show how Marilyn constructed and controlled her public image. The Screen Experience – "The Transformation": Through immersive visuals and her own voice, this cinematic installation traces her evolution from Norma Jeane to global icon, emphasizing the discipline and determination behind her transformation.

Through immersive visuals and her own voice, this cinematic installation traces her evolution from Norma Jeane to global icon, emphasizing the discipline and determination behind her transformation. The New Beginnings Hall: The final space invites visitors to reflect on their own next chapter and consider the legacy they will create.

Developed in partnership with Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), owner and steward of the Marilyn Monroe estate, the exhibition reflects a shared commitment to preserving and celebrating the legacy of one of the most important figures in arts and culture on what would have been her 100th birthday.

"Seeing the world of Marilyn Monroe come to life through the vision of Genesis House provides a unique way for fans and new audiences alike to see her through a new and modern lens without being disruptive to her legacy," said Dana Carpenter, executive vice president, Entertainment at Authentic. "This space reflects who she was beyond the image and allows each visitor to see her as a unique multifaceted individual who continues to make a generational impact."

As Genesis House celebrates Marilyn Monroe's 100th birthday through Manifesting Marilyn: The Making of an Icon, New York City will also honor her enduring legacy with a special lighting of the Empire State Building. To mark the occasion, Genesis House will livestream the iconic illumination on its showroom LED screen. Together, the exhibition and lighting underscore Marilyn's lasting impact on culture, creativity and popular imagination, and reflect the continued resonance of her story.

Genesis takes inspiration from Marilyn's ability to transcend expectations. Her story mirrors the brand's conviction that icons are not defined by legacy alone. They are shaped through intention, design and the courage to make something new manifest. Her centennial becomes an invitation for every guest to move beyond the narratives written about them and step into the future they will write for themselves.

Visitor Information

Manifesting Marilyn: The Making of an Icon is now open to the public through August 2, inviting visitors to experience an immersive exploration of Marilyn Monroe's life, intellect and self-authorship. The experience continues upstairs with a curated replica of Marilyn's personal library, offering a tribute to curiosity, learning and the quiet work of becoming. Guests can also enjoy specialty food and beverage offerings at the Genesis House Restaurant throughout the installation.

Exhibition Credits & Image Rights

Audio excerpts from Richard Meryman's interview with Marilyn Monroe for LIFE magazine, her final interview.

Courtesy of the Richard Meryman Estate © Richard Meryman Estate

Select photographs from Marilyn Monroe's final 1962 LIFE magazine photoshoot

© 1962 MM LLC (Photographs by Allan Grant)

www.marilynslostphotos.com | @marilynslostphotos

Wardrobe and archival objects, including Marilyn Monroe's black wool suit, green Pucci sweater and select personal artifacts.

Courtesy of Scott Fortner, Marilyn Monroe Historian and Collector

About Genesis House

Genesis House is a sophisticated oasis in the Meatpacking District offering a curated escape into Korean hospitality, innovative design, and progressive experiences. Across three purposeful floors, guests discover a technology hub for creative collaboration, a design-forward vehicle showcase revealing Genesis engineering excellence, and the second-floor Restaurant, the jewel of the experience. Here, distinctly Korean hospitality comes alive through refined modern techniques that honor timeless recipes, each dish crafted with fresh, locally-grown ingredients and served with exemplary Son-Nim, the philosophy of treating every guest as an honored visitor. Together, these spaces create a comprehensive immersion into Genesis brand values. For more information, visit www.genesishouse.com.

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Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 190 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 100 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a leading sports, media, entertainment and lifestyle platform. As the owner of some of the most iconic and beloved intellectual property in the world, Authentic acquires and invests in brands to create long-term value for all of its stakeholders.

A digital-first, asset-light platform, Authentic sits at the intersection of culture, commerce and technology. It brings brands to life and cultivates fandom through powerful storytelling, premium content and unforgettable live experiences. Together with more than 1,700 best-in-class licensing partners across 150 countries and an expansive distribution network, Authentic's brands drive more than $38 billion in annual systemwide retail sales worldwide.

Authentic's diversified portfolio spans more than 50 brands and reaches nearly one billion social media followers. Its roster includes Reebok, Champion, Shaquille O'Neal, David Beckham, Kevin Hart, Sports Illustrated, Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali, Marilyn Monroe, GUESS, Aéropostale, Nautica, Eddie Bauer, Lucky Brand, Nine West, Brooks Brothers, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, Izod, Van Heusen, Dockers, Ted Baker, Hart Schaffner Marx, Vince, Barneys New York, Judith Leiber, Quiksilver, Spyder, Billabong, Volcom, Roxy, RVCA, DC Shoes, Prince, Sperry and Hunter.

For more information, visit corporate.authentic.com. Follow Authentic on LinkedIn, Instagram and WeChat.

About Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe is one of the most influential pop culture icons of all time. A true trailblazer, Monroe forged her own path, embracing her individuality and pursuing her passions in an era when paths for women were few. She appeared in 29 films over the course of her career, became a Golden Globe winner for Some Like It Hot, and continued to set a new standard for women in film. As part of her quest for control, she launched her own production company, Marilyn Monroe Productions, affording her control over her image, while pushing back on the Hollywood system to ensure her voice and others were heard. Her pioneering spirit, independence and confidence, along with her incomparable star power, continue to inspire modern generations and transcend cultures and backgrounds. Partnerships with both luxury and mass-consumer brands, in addition to an extensive merchandising program, reinforce her status as a global icon. The Marilyn Monroe Estate is owned and managed by Authentic Brands Group.

For more information and exclusive updates, follow @marilynmonroe on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X.

SOURCE Genesis Motor America