GENESIS MAGMA RACING REVEALS NEW LOOK FOR LE MANS DEBUT

Genesis Magma Racing revealed the striking livery that will be carried by the pair of GMR-001 Hypercars for the team's debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans

The design features a gradient that transitions from deep red to vibrant Magma Orange, reflecting the energy and culture of Genesis' Korean roots

The two cars will be differentiated by the additional white logos and highlights carried on the #19, compared to the orange and black of the #17 entry

LE CASTELLET, France, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Magma Racing has revealed the special livery that will be carried by the team's pair of GMR-001 Hypercars for the team's debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The design returns the team's livery to the Magma-inspired livery shown at the Genesis area of the Manufacturer Village at the 2025 event.

Inspired by Korean Energy and Culture

Genesis Magma Racing special 24 Hours of Le Mans edition livery.

The livery's colors take inspiration from the lava at the heart of the Magma name, created in reference to the volcanic origins of the Korean peninsula and the energy that lies below the surface of South Korea. The presence of power below the surface is also present in Korean culture, embodied by the humble confidence shown by the country's people in the public eye.

Like them, Genesis Magma Racing has high targets and confidence that it can achieve them, but also embodies a humble approach, especially in its debut year in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). Despite surprising many by scoring points in just its second race in the championship at last month's 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, Genesis Magma Racing remains focused on the reliability of the GMR-001 Hypercar and the challenge of reaching the finish in its first 24-hour race.

"For the entire Genesis brand, including of course Genesis Magma Racing, design is one of the foundational pillars," said Genesis Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke. "Fans and supporters have been vocal in their love of the Magma Orange concept livery that was unveiled last year, and, as always, Genesis takes our supporters' feedback into consideration by bringing it to reality with a bold evolution. More than a race livery, it's an artful statement — where color and form convey the unique performance identity of Genesis."

The gradual color shift over the length of the GMR-001 Hypercar flows from the signature Magma Orange at the front — a hue symbolizing Korea's vibrant energy — to deep red at the rear, evoking a sense of speed and rising intensity, mirroring both the temperature of a high-performance engine and the acoustic shift of the Doppler effect as a car passes at full speed. The livery retains the hangeul lettering for "Magma" (마그마) over the length of the car, now in a contrasting gradient, running from red at the front of the car to Magma Orange at the rear.

The team's two cars – #17 and #19 – will both carry the design for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The two liveries differ in the #19 sporting white Genesis and Genesis Magma Racing logos and additional highlights compared to the orange and black of the #17 entry.

Working With Technical Partner to Perfect Design

"The 24 Hours of Le Mans is the biggest weekend of our year," said Genesis Magma Racing Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul. "It is the toughest test we face during the FIA WEC season, especially as a team in our first season, but it is also our biggest opportunity to show the identity of Genesis and Genesis Magma Racing to the world through racing."

He added: "Since we launched the team in December 2024, Magma has been a key part of our name and our identity, so to be able to bring Genesis Magma fully to life on track is very important. The cars look fantastic, and as a team we will be working to make sure our performance matches the level of attention that has gone into creating the designs."

Donckerwolke explained: "As we do for every production car, we will keep innovating and testing new solutions to always be recognized and unique. Genesis global design has worked hand in hand with the racing team to create a striking yet lightweight livery for the biggest race of the 2026 WEC season, the 24 Hours of Le Mans."

To bring the design to life, Genesis Magma Racing has worked closely with Technical Partner HEXIS to perfect the gradient design to look its best both standing on the grid and racing at full speed. Drawing on the expertise of HEXIS and its latest generation of wrapping films, these ultra-conformable adhesives have been specially developed to enhance the colors from every angle. The specially engineered films are capable of enduring the harsh conditions of endurance racing, from high-velocity airflow and heat to track debris. To guarantee this, HEXIS's BODYFENCE steps in as an invisible armor; this advanced paint protection film keeps the livery spotless and fiercely glossy, ensuring that gravel and track grit won't dull the design, all without adding unnecessary weight, while meeting the strict design brief for the livery. From the afternoon sun to the dead of night on the Mulsanne Straight, the GMR-001 Hypercar will catch the light in a unique way, ensuring a spectacular visual impact without compromising the car's performance.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "Son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 190 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 100 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

SOURCE Genesis Motor America