GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 2024 GRANT WINNERS

Genesis Inspiration Foundation donated $3 million in grants to support youth arts education at 50 organizations nationwide

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Inspiration Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, announced its 2024 grant recipients. Annually, the organization donates millions of dollars to organizations across the country to support youth arts education. This year, Genesis Inspiration Foundation awarded $3 million in grants to 50 organizations.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation presents Amazing Grace Conservatory with a grant to support arts education in Los Angeles on May 29, 2024 (Photo/Genesis)

"When children are actively engaged in any art form – whether it's dancing, drawing, sculpting, or more – it unlocks creativity, it inspires, and it leads to greater achievement inside and outside the classroom," said John Guastaferro, executive director, Genesis Inspiration Foundation. "There is nothing that compares to a quality arts education, yet this is something that many kids don't have access to. Genesis Inspiration Foundation is dedicated to bringing arts programming to local communities because we believe all children deserve to experience the benefits that the arts can have in their lives."

Genesis Inspiration Foundation was founded in 2018 to help address the needs of quality art education in communities throughout the nation. For every vehicle sold at a Genesis retailer, a portion goes to the Genesis Inspiration Foundation to support youth arts education, particularly in underserved communities. With additional support from Genesis Motor America, this year's commitment brings the foundation's lifetime total giving to $10 million.

Art is shown to have a multitude of benefits for children, including supporting emotional and cognitive development, reducing stress, and improving academic outcomes. With the variety of art disciplines, Genesis Inspiration Foundation supports different types of art programs with the goal to reach as many children as possible and expand the transformational impact of the arts on youth.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation Grant Recipients

Organization City State Uniting Voices Chicago Chicago IL Alabama Shakespeare Festival Montgomery AL Free Arts Arizona Phoenix AZ A Place Called Home Los Angeles CA Act Out Long Beach Long Beach CA Amazing Grace Conservatory Los Angeles CA Get Lit - Words Ignite Los Angeles CA Inner-City Arts Los Angeles CA TGR Foundation (TGR Learning Lab) Anaheim CA A Child's Song Denver CO Art from Ashes Denver CO Sitar Arts Center Washington D.C. Arsht Center Foundation Miami FL Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County Fort Lauderdale FL Broward Center for the Performing Arts Fort Lauderdale FL Chance 2 Dance Orlando FL Heard Em Say Tampa FL Orlando Family Stage Orlando FL Young At Art Museum Plantation FL Artportunity Knocks Atlanta GA Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club Savannah GA Loop it Up Savannah Savannah GA Songs for Kids Atlanta GA The People's Music School Chicago IL Young Audiences Louisiana New Orleans LA Open Door Arts Boston MA Joe's Movement Emporium Mount Rainier MD Upstream Arts Minneapolis MN Arts for Life Charlotte NC Arts Together Raleigh NC The Arts Empowerment Project Charlotte NC Superior Arts Institute Camden NJ Positively Arts Las Vegas NV Arts for All New York NY ArtsConnection New York NY Education Through Music New York NY Exploring the Arts Astoria NY Art House Inc. Cleveland OH Arts Impact Cleveland OH Oklahoma A+ Schools Institute Edmond OK ArtWell Philadelphia PA Assemble Pittsburgh PA Rock to the Future Philadelphia PA Art and Beyond, Inc. Cedar Hill TX Art Spark Texas Austin TX ARTreach Houston TX Big Thought Dallas TX Spy Hop Salt Lake City UT Creative Justice Seattle WA Madison Youth Arts Madison WI

Genesis Inspiration Foundation

Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. Our mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Since its inception in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has donated $10 million to fund youth arts programming at museums, schools, and nonprofit art and cultural organizations nationwide. With the support of Genesis retailers and charitable donations, we are introducing children to a new world of the possible. To learn more about the Genesis Inspiration Foundation, visit genesisinspirationfoundation.org.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 220 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 70 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

