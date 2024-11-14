GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 2024 GRANT WINNERS

  • Genesis Inspiration Foundation donated $3 million in grants to support youth arts education at 50 organizations nationwide

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Inspiration Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, announced its 2024 grant recipients. Annually, the organization donates millions of dollars to organizations across the country to support youth arts education. This year, Genesis Inspiration Foundation awarded $3 million in grants to 50 organizations.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation presents Amazing Grace Conservatory with a grant to support arts education in Los Angeles on May 29, 2024 (Photo/Genesis)
"When children are actively engaged in any art form – whether it's dancing, drawing, sculpting, or more – it unlocks creativity, it inspires, and it leads to greater achievement inside and outside the classroom," said John Guastaferro, executive director, Genesis Inspiration Foundation. "There is nothing that compares to a quality arts education, yet this is something that many kids don't have access to. Genesis Inspiration Foundation is dedicated to bringing arts programming to local communities because we believe all children deserve to experience the benefits that the arts can have in their lives."

Genesis Inspiration Foundation was founded in 2018 to help address the needs of quality art education in communities throughout the nation. For every vehicle sold at a Genesis retailer, a portion goes to the Genesis Inspiration Foundation to support youth arts education, particularly in underserved communities. With additional support from Genesis Motor America, this year's commitment brings the foundation's lifetime total giving to $10 million.

Art is shown to have a multitude of benefits for children, including supporting emotional and cognitive development, reducing stress, and improving academic outcomes. With the variety of art disciplines, Genesis Inspiration Foundation supports different types of art programs with the goal to reach as many children as possible and expand the transformational impact of the arts on youth.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation Grant Recipients

Organization

City

State

Uniting Voices Chicago

Chicago

IL

Alabama Shakespeare Festival

Montgomery

AL

Free Arts Arizona

Phoenix

AZ

A Place Called Home

Los Angeles

CA

Act Out Long Beach

Long Beach

CA

Amazing Grace Conservatory

Los Angeles

CA

Get Lit - Words Ignite

Los Angeles

CA

Inner-City Arts

Los Angeles

CA

TGR Foundation (TGR Learning Lab)

Anaheim

CA

A Child's Song

Denver

CO

Art from Ashes

Denver

CO

Sitar Arts Center

Washington

D.C.

Arsht Center Foundation

Miami

FL

Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County

Fort Lauderdale

FL

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Fort Lauderdale

FL

Chance 2 Dance

Orlando

FL

Heard Em Say

Tampa

FL

Orlando Family Stage

Orlando

FL

Young At Art Museum

Plantation

FL

Artportunity Knocks

Atlanta

GA

Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club

Savannah

GA

Loop it Up Savannah

Savannah

GA

Songs for Kids

Atlanta

GA

The People's Music School

Chicago

IL

Young Audiences Louisiana

New Orleans

LA

Open Door Arts

Boston

MA

Joe's Movement Emporium

Mount Rainier

MD

Upstream Arts

Minneapolis

MN

Arts for Life

Charlotte

NC

Arts Together

Raleigh

NC

The Arts Empowerment Project

Charlotte

NC

Superior Arts Institute

Camden

NJ

Positively Arts

Las Vegas

NV

Arts for All

New York

NY

ArtsConnection

New York

NY

Education Through Music

New York

NY

Exploring the Arts

Astoria

NY

Art House Inc.

Cleveland

OH

Arts Impact

Cleveland

OH

Oklahoma A+ Schools Institute

Edmond

OK

ArtWell

Philadelphia

PA

Assemble

Pittsburgh

PA

Rock to the Future

Philadelphia

PA

Art and Beyond, Inc.

Cedar Hill

TX

Art Spark Texas

Austin

TX

ARTreach

Houston

TX

Big Thought

Dallas

TX

Spy Hop

Salt Lake City

UT

Creative Justice

Seattle

WA

Madison Youth Arts

Madison

WI

Genesis Inspiration Foundation

Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. Our mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Since its inception in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has donated $10 million to fund youth arts programming at museums, schools, and nonprofit art and cultural organizations nationwide. With the support of Genesis retailers and charitable donations, we are introducing children to a new world of the possible. To learn more about the Genesis Inspiration Foundation, visit genesisinspirationfoundation.org.

Genesis Motor North America

 Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 220 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 70 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

