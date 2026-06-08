GENESIS, U.S. SOCCER FOUNDATION, AND MLS PLAYERS ASSOCIATION SUPPORT YOUTH SPORTS WITH NEW MINI-PITCH IN ILLINOIS

CICERO, Ill., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis, U.S. Soccer Foundation, and the Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) opened a new mini-pitch at Drexel Elementary School in Cicero, Illinois, providing local youth with a safe, community-based space to play soccer together. As part of a longstanding partnership between Genesis and U.S. Soccer Foundation, this Musco Mini‑Pitch System™ marks the sixth installation nationwide, following previous openings across Florida, New York, California, Georgia, and Texas.

Students and representatives from Genesis, U.S. Soccer Foundation, Cicero District 99, and Drexel Elementary School celebrate the mini-pitch grand opening in Cicero, Ill., on June 3, 2026. (Photo/Genesis)

"Access and community go hand in hand," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America. "We're honored to continue our partnership with U.S. Soccer Foundation to bring this shared space to Cicero where children can connect with one another and enjoy the game of soccer."

The grand opening event brought the local community together as the new mini-pitch debuted with a ceremonial first kick and inaugural scrimmage. In celebration, youth participants received commemorative jerseys and took part in games throughout the day.

"Creating welcoming spaces where kids can play can open the door to new opportunities," said Ed Foster Simeon, president and CEO, U.S. Soccer Foundation. "We're proud to partner again with Genesis and the MLSPA to bring a new mini-pitch to Cicero. Together, we're working to ensure that soccer—and all of its lifelong benefits—are accessible to kids in under-resourced neighborhoods."

Musco Mini-Pitch Systems feature customized, hard-court surfaces designed for soccer programs and pick-up games, transforming underutilized areas into long-lasting community assets. The Cicero mini-pitch is part of U.S. Soccer Foundation's Safe Places to Play program, which has installed more than 850 mini-pitches across the country and is working toward 1,000 by 2026. Approximately 70% of mini-pitches are located in underserved communities with a low Child Opportunity Index, each reaching an average of 10,000 children.

"The installation of the mini-pitch celebrates the Board of Education's commitment to our community and helps bring excitement and anticipation for the upcoming World Cup," said Dr. Aldo Calderin, superintendent, Cicero District 99. "It also creates an amazing opportunity for our students to have one of very few mini-pitches in the U.S. right here in their own playground to play in and practice the game so many love."

Expanding access to youth sports is a core pillar of Genesis Gives, the corporate social responsibility initiative of Genesis Motor America. By creating more opportunities for children to engage in physical activity, partnerships like these support their overall well-being while helping them build valuable life skills such as confidence, resilience, and teamwork.

U.S. Soccer Foundation

As the national leader for sports-based youth development in under-resourced areas, the U.S. Soccer Foundation is on a mission to let soccer do what it does: change absolutely everything. Founded as a legacy of the 1994 FIFA World Cup, the Foundation provides underserved communities access to innovative play spaces and evidence-based soccer programs that instill hope, foster well-being, and help youth achieve their fullest potential. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Soccer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information visit www.ussoccerfoundation.org or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA)

The Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) is the labor union and exclusive bargaining representative for all Major League Soccer (MLS) players, ensuring the protection of their bargained-for rights. Established in 2003, the MLSPA serves to promote players' collective best interests, amplify their voices, and represent them in their group commercial and licensing activities. The MLSPA is a democratic organization, run by and for players. To learn more please visit www.mlsplayers.org.

Genesis Gives

Genesis Gives is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor America. Expanding on the brand's commitment to the highest standards of performance and its athletic elegance design identity, Genesis Gives supports nonprofit organizations with the goal of improving access to, and performance in, youth sports and STEAM education in under-resourced communities. Since 2022, Genesis has donated over $2 million to support communities across the country. For more information, visit www.genesisgives.com.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 190 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 100 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

SOURCE Genesis Motor America