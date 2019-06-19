Genesis Is Top Brand For Second Consecutive Year In J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Initial Quality Study

"We are extremely thrilled to be recognized for highest quality by J.D. Power for two consecutive years – particularly considering we are a relatively young brand," said Manfred Fitzgerald, Executive Vice President and Global Head of the Genesis Brand. "This is a testament toward our promise to deliver the most desirable products for our customers. We will continue to hold our products, brand and customer experience to the highest standard in all facets."

The Genesis brand's score of 63 PP100 represents a year-over-year improvement of five points. G70, which scored 60 PP100 in its first sales year—more than 30 points better than the average for its segment—was appreciated by owners for its infotainment system, interior and exterior design, and features and displays.

"Our customers are number one—period—so it is extremely gratifying to receive recognition from them and, in turn, from industry leader J.D. Power," said Erwin Raphael, COO, Genesis Motor America.

The IQS study, now in its fourth decade, serves as the industry benchmark for new-vehicle quality measured at 90 days of ownership. The 2019 survey is based on responses from purchasers and lessees of new, 2019 model-year vehicles, which is designed to provide manufacturers with information to facilitate the identification of problems and drive product improvement.

Genesis Motor America

Genesis Motor America, LLC is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services. Within the past year, Genesis has won highest-ranked brand in the automotive industry awards for quality and owner satisfaction from industry experts such as J.D. Power, AutoPacific, and Strategic Vision. The newest Genesis product, the G70 luxury sport sedan, has garnered broad acclaim being named the 2019 North American Car of the Year, the MotorTrend 2019 Car of the Year, as well as a category winner in the Car and Driver 2019 10Best awards, among more than a dozen others.

For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit www.genesis.com

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com

Genesis Motor America on Twitter │ YouTube │ Facebook | Instagram

SOURCE Genesis Motor America

Related Links

https://www.genesis.com/us

