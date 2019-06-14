Genesis Motor America Announces A $250,000 Grant To BRIC In Brooklyn, NY To Support Youth Arts Education

BRIC is the leading presenter of free cultural programming in Brooklyn, and one of the largest in New York City. The organization presents and incubates work by artists and media-makers who reflect the diversity that surrounds us. BRIC programs reach hundreds of thousands of people each year.

"Genesis is committed to inspiring ingenuity and creativity in children," says Erwin Raphael, COO, Genesis Motor America. "Our mission is to support programs that immerse students in various artistic experiences and enhance personal development beyond the classroom. We believe if you educate a child, you will change their life. But, if you inspire a child, you will change the world."

During the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn Festival, attendees are invited to visit the Genesis display and to learn more about our commitment to arts education. Activities will include a live-mural painting by local artists and product display of the all-new Genesis G70 sedan, the 2019 North American Car of the Year. We are excited to share that iconic fashion designer, Karl Kani will join Genesis in the celebration. Attendees may enter to receive custom merchandise items to commemorate the occasion that includes a Karl Kani special edition logo.

The Genesis Motor America Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to supporting education through the arts. Genesis believes if you educate a child, you will change their life but, if you inspire a child, you will change the world. The GMAF is dedicated to funding arts programs that immerse a new generation in the world of inspiration. The Genesis Motor America Foundation celebrates the creative force in each child because it redefines the possible and fuels the destiny of our future.

Genesis Motor America, LLC is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services. Within the past year, Genesis has won highest-ranked brand in the automotive industry awards for quality and owner satisfaction from industry experts such as J.D. Power, AutoPacific, and Strategic Vision. The newest Genesis product, the G70 luxury sport sedan, has garnered broad acclaim being named the 2019 North American Car of the Year, the MotorTrend 2019 Car of the Year, as well as a category winner in the Car and Driver 2019 10Best awards, among a dozen others.

