Genesis Motor America Announces A $250,000 Grant To The Adrienne Arsht Center For Performing Arts Of Miami-Dade County To Support Arts Education

This two-year grant will specifically benefit AileyCamp Miami. With this $250,000 grant, the Adrienne Arsht Center will strengthen its innovative theatrical and arts programs in the Miami area, in partnership with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, local teaching artists, arts organizations and resident companies. Further, this two-year grant from the Genesis Motor America Foundation will help the Adrienne Arsht Center program provide hundreds of Miami area students access to culturally diverse and inclusive events.

"Genesis is committed to inspiring ingenuity and creativity in children," says Erwin Raphael, COO, Genesis Motor America. "Our mission is to support programs that immerse students in various artistic experiences and enhance personal development beyond the classroom. We believe if you educate a child, you will change their life. But, if you inspire a child, you can change the world."

The Adrienne Arsht Center, one of the largest performing arts centers in the country, is dedicated to creating meaningful community-building experiences for the citizens of Miami-Dade County and South Florida through active learning and live theatrical experiences. Educational programs, such as AileyCamp Miami, allows students in the community to receive six weeks of dance instruction guided by the world-renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Each day, campers of all abilities attend classes alternating between ballet, modern, jazz and West African dance. Also offered are personal development and creative communication workshops that gives children the tools to make healthy choices and cope with personal challenges. AileyCamp Miami provides a life-changing experience that is offered at no cost to the families and safe space for underprivileged youth to expand their minds and intentionally inspire them to be more creative.

"We are filled with gratitude to Genesis Motor America for believing in and generously supporting the Arsht Center's mission to educate and enlighten young people. This new partnership is proof that working together, our business community and the Arsht Center have the power to transform lives," says Arsht Center President and CEO Johann Zietsman.

