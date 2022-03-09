GENESIS MOTOR AMERICA BOLSTERS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Motor America is pleased to announce the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Peter Donnellan as Executive Director, After Sales, Customer Satisfaction, and Training, and Wendy Orthman as Executive Director, Marketing. Both Donnellan and Orthman will be reporting to Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America.

Donnellan joins Genesis from Audi where he held multiple positions as Regional Aftersales Manager, VP of Aftersales for FAW-VW in Changchun, China, and Senior Vice President of Aftersales. During his tenure, he led the strategic efforts that improved the company's JD Power CSI ranking by 11 spots to #1. Internally, his strong leadership skills allowed him to improve the annual employee satisfaction score from last place to first place. Peter's experience also includes roles in Customer Service Operations and Owner Retention with Lexus and various field positions in Sales and Service with Acura and Honda. He has a Bachelor of Science degree from Northern Illinois University.

"Peter is a leader with a proven track record in driving exceptional customer experience results," said Marquez. "As a brand with the ambition to provide a tailored experience to suit the needs of our customers, we are pleased to have Peter onboard."

Wendy Orthman will lead Genesis marketing strategy in the U.S., continuing to grow awareness and consideration for the brand.

Orthman brings more than two decades of integrated marketing and communications experience in the auto industry both in the US and abroad. She joins Genesis from INFINITI Motor Company where she was the Global Head of Brand, Marketing & Communications based in Yokohama, Japan. Prior to that, her extensive marketing and communications background includes roles focused on brand, social media, and product lifestyle communications at Nissan, FCA and GM.

"Genesis is a new brand with an incredible opportunity to grow," said Marquez. "I am looking forward to working with Wendy to enhance and grow our presence in the market and increase consumer consideration for the brand."

Orthman brings a passion for creative thinking, diversity and inclusion, and challenging the status quo. She was an early adopter in leveraging the power of social media in automotive, and has won awards for creative launches. Orthman holds an Executive MBA from Northwood University and a Bachelor of Science in Telecommunications & Advertising from Michigan State University.

Please click here for images.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the core of everything we do. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2022 MotorTrend SUV of the Year, GV70, along with G70, G80, G90, GV60, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification by focusing on a dual electrification strategy involving fuel-cell and battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80 and GV60 electric models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming a 100% zero emission vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com.

SOURCE Genesis Motor America