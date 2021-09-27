Genesis Motor North America Names Claudia Marquez As Chief Operating Officer

"Claudia is a strong leader that has implemented effective strategies for growing automotive brands throughout her career," said Muñoz. "As an ambitious brand with a bold vision, we are pleased to have Claudia onboard to lead Genesis through its next phase of growth."

Marquez joins Genesis from Hyundai Motor Mexico with more than 26 years of automotive industry experience. She has been responsible for the growth of the brand in Mexico, serving as Chief Executive Officer since 2019. Under Marquez's leadership, the company has strengthened dealer and customer relations, as well as employee engagement in the country.

Prior to joining Hyundai, Marquez spent time in various leadership positions for both Nissan Motor Company and BMW Group. Marquez brings broad luxury automotive acumen to Genesis, including stints as Senior Director of Sales Operations for Infiniti and as Director of Sales and Marketing for BMW Group Mexico.

"I am looking forward to the opportunity of leading our talented North American team and working with our passionate network of retail partners as the brand continues to make major strides in the market," said Marquez. "Genesis is an ambitious brand, putting the customer at the forefront of everything we do. With our growing product lineup, our foray into electrification, and a growing network of retailers and standalone facilities in communities across the region, there is no better time to be joining the Genesis brand."

Marquez holds an associate's degree in Business Administration from Alexander von Humboldt in Germany and a bachelor's degree in Marketing and Trade from University La Salle in Mexico. She has also participated in executive management training programs at the Harvard Business School, Wharton School and IMD Business School and is fluent in English, Spanish and German.

