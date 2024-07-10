GENESIS NAMED AS OFFICIAL AUTOMOTIVE PARTNER OF THE MICHELIN GUIDE

Genesis and the MICHELIN Guide partner to bring exclusive programming while recognizing top hospitality leaders

Genesis brand's Distinctly Korean hospitality approach aligns with the MICHELIN Guide's mission to highlight memorable dining experiences

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Motor America today announced its official automotive partnership with the MICHELIN Guide, the premier dining guide for unforgettable gastronomy experiences, in the United States.

Genesis' year-long partnership with the MICHELIN Guide includes a one-of-a-kind content series utilizing the brand's flagship space, Genesis House, which was added to the MICHELIN Guide's New York City Guide in 2023. The content series includes programming focused on expressing culinary excellence through Korean hospitality and recognizing top leaders in the industry.

"At Genesis, we leverage our Distinctly Korean cultural heritage to curate elevated hospitality experiences for our guests at every touchpoint," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer, Genesis Motor North America. "Our partnership with the MICHELIN Guide signals the Genesis brand's ambition to be a leader in hospitality."

"As a key partner in both mobility and hospitality, Genesis proves to be the perfect fit for the MICHELIN Guide, as we work together to innovate across both industries," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide. "Through elevating both culture and cuisine, this partnership will further highlight the hospitality leaders across the U.S. gastronomy scene for their dedication and excellence."

Future programming from the partnership will include a MICHELIN Guide and Genesis House co-hosted Hamptons dinner with East End tastemakers this fall. Partnership content will be amplified across MICHELIN and Genesis House-owned channels, including social media.

The MICHELIN Guide in North America

Michelin announced its first North American Guide in 2005 for New York. Guides have also been added in Chicago (2011); Washington, D.C. (2017); California (San Francisco in 2008, statewide 2019); Miami/Orlando/Tampa, Florida (2022); Toronto (2022); Vancouver (2022); Colorado (2023); Atlanta (2023); and Mexico (2024).

About the MICHELIN Guide

Recognized globally for excellence and quality, the MICHELIN Guide offers a selection of world-class restaurants.

The famous one, two and three MICHELIN Stars identify establishments serving exceptional cuisine that's rich in flavor, remarkably executed and infused with the personality of a talented chef.

identify establishments serving exceptional cuisine that's rich in flavor, remarkably executed and infused with the personality of a talented chef. The Bib Gourmand is a designation given to select restaurants that offer good quality food for a good value – often known as personal favorites among the inspectors when dining on their own time.

is a designation given to select restaurants that offer good quality food for a good value – often known as personal favorites among the inspectors when dining on their own time. The MICHELIN Green Star honors restaurants that are pioneers in sustainable gastronomy.

honors restaurants that are pioneers in sustainable gastronomy. Recommended restaurants and special professional awards are also highlighted by the MICHELIN Guide inspectors.

The MICHELIN Guide remains a reliable companion for any traveler seeking an unforgettable meal and hospitality experience. The Guide was first published in France at the turn of the 20th century to encourage the development of car mobility as well as tire sales by giving practical advice to motorists. Progressively, the Guide has specialized in restaurant and hotel recommendations. Michelin's inspectors still use the same criteria and manner of selection that were used by the inspectors in the very beginning.

The restaurant selections join the MICHELIN Guide selection of hotels, which features the most unique and exciting places to stay around the world. Visit the MICHELIN Guide website, or download the free app for iOS and Android, to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an amazing hotel.

Thanks to the rigorous MICHELIN Guide selection process that is applied independently and consistently in more than 40 destinations (60+ Guides), the MICHELIN Guide has become an international benchmark in fine dining.

All restaurants in the Guide are recommended by Michelin's anonymous inspectors, who are trained to apply the same time-tested methods used by Michelin inspectors for many decades throughout the world. This ensures a uniform, international standard of excellence. As a further guarantee of complete objectivity, Michelin inspectors pay all their bills in full, and only the quality of the cuisine is evaluated.

To fully assess the quality of a restaurant, the inspectors apply five criteria defined by Michelin: product quality; mastery of cooking techniques; harmony of flavors; the personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine; and consistency over time and across the entire menu. These criteria guarantee a consistent and fair selection so a Starred restaurant has the same value regardless of whether it is in Paris, New York or anywhere else in the world.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, GV80, and GV80 Coupe – Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

