Genesis November Sales Continue Upward Trend
Dec 03, 2019, 09:00 ET
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Motor America today reported sales of 2,167 in November 2019, a 420 percent increase compared with the prior year. Sales of all three Genesis models were up significantly over the prior year.
"Genesis is on track to close the 2019 calendar year very strong," said Mark Del Rosso, Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Motor North America. "Interest in our model lineup of three sedans persists, even in the often-volatile luxury market, and the first of two new Genesis SUVs is 'Coming Soon'."
In addition to being another consecutive month of sales growth, November marked the introduction of the 2020 Genesis G90 sedan to the U.S. market at the Los Angeles Auto Show. When it goes on sale later this month, the 2020 G90 will introduce a full styling update, as well as numerous technological and safety innovations.
|
Nov-19
|
Nov-18
|
2019 YTD
|
2018 YTD
|
Brand
|
Genesis
|
2,167
|
417
|
19,011
|
9,698
|
Model
|
G70
|
1,153
|
128
|
10,680
|
180
|
G80
|
820
|
217
|
6,308
|
7,358
|
G90
|
194
|
72
|
2,023
|
2,160
Genesis Motor America
Genesis Motor America, LLC is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services. Within the past year, Genesis has won highest-ranked brand in the automotive industry awards for quality and owner satisfaction from industry experts such as J.D. Power, AutoPacific, and Strategic Vision. The newest Genesis product, the G70 luxury sport sedan, has garnered broad acclaim being named the 2019 North American Car of the Year, the MotorTrend 2019 Car of the Year, as well as a category winner in the Car and Driver 2019 10Best awards, among more than a dozen others.
For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit www.genesis.com
Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com
Genesis Motor America on Twitter │ YouTube │ Facebook | Instagram
SOURCE Genesis Motor America
Share this article