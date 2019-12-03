Genesis November Sales Continue Upward Trend

In addition to being another consecutive month of sales growth, November marked the introduction of the 2020 Genesis G90 sedan to the U.S. market at the Los Angeles Auto Show. When it goes on sale later this month, the 2020 G90 will introduce a full styling update, as well as numerous technological and safety innovations.



Nov-19 Nov-18 2019 YTD 2018 YTD Brand







Genesis 2,167 417 19,011 9,698 Model







G70 1,153 128 10,680 180 G80 820 217 6,308 7,358 G90 194 72 2,023 2,160

Genesis Motor America

Genesis Motor America, LLC is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services. Within the past year, Genesis has won highest-ranked brand in the automotive industry awards for quality and owner satisfaction from industry experts such as J.D. Power, AutoPacific, and Strategic Vision. The newest Genesis product, the G70 luxury sport sedan, has garnered broad acclaim being named the 2019 North American Car of the Year, the MotorTrend 2019 Car of the Year, as well as a category winner in the Car and Driver 2019 10Best awards, among more than a dozen others.

