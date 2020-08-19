Genesis Owners Rank Brand Highest In Most Categories In Strategic Vision's First-Ever Brand Equity Index

"Genesis promises to deliver excellence in design, performance and service," said Mark Del Rosso, President and Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Motor North America. "To see that these attributes are resonating with our clients surveyed in Strategic Vision's BEI is just further motivation for our team to stay true to that promise."

"When measuring the emotional power of a brand it is essential to take into account its emotional equity among both owners and non-owners, as they are often different for each group," said Strategic Vision founder, Dr. Darrel Edwards. "Based on its owner response, we believe Genesis can be a strong luxury contender in the future."

In gathering the data, Strategic Vision received 25,000 responses in calculating its first-ever public-facing Brand Equity Index. Previous indexes, going back to 1995, were treated as internal research. To read the index, click here:

http://www.strategicvision.com/post/genesis-more-refined-than-mercedes-strategic-visions-brand-equity-index-explains-why

Within recent months, Genesis was ranked the #1 premium brand in the industry for the fourth consecutive year in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality Study (IQS), was named #1 ranked brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) as well as #2 brand in the annual Consumer Reports 2020 Report Card rankings. Since arriving in the U.S. Market, the Genesis G70 luxury sport sedan has garnered unprecedented third-party industry expert acclaim, winning 21 major awards and accolades. Also, in their most recent round of testing in early 2020, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) rated all three current Genesis vehicles; G70, G80 and G90 their highest rating of Top Safety Pick +. Genesis is the only brand in the industry whose entire portfolio is Top Safety Pick + rated.

