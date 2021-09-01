Genesis Presents Vision For Sustainable Future

The video opens with an introduction of Euisun Chung, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman, discussing Genesis' past, present, and its journey to a sustainable future.

"Genesis has been on an intensive, bold and successful journey, successfully establishing itself as a truly global luxury brand," said Euisun Chung. "Genesis is once again at the starting point of another audacious journey - the journey towards a sustainable future."

The film also took the opportunity to showcase GV60, the brand's first electric vehicle based on E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform), the dedicated EV platform. Images of GV60 were revealed in August and the vehicle is to be released in the second half of this year in the Korean domestic market, leading the brand's journey to electrification. North American deliveries of GV60 are expected in 2022.

The signature Two Lines design theme also flows through the video, tracing the company's progress towards the sustainable future led by their line of luxury EVs as a conversation between Global Head of Genesis Jay Chang and Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke explores the company's move to electrification.

The brand's new vehicles will all be purely electric starting from 2025. To drive the shift to electrification, Genesis will focus on a dual electrification strategy involving fuel cell and battery EVs. Genesis will put an effort on developing pure electric technologies such as new fuel cell systems with higher power output, and electric systems that help improve efficiency. In addition, Genesis will devote itself to building next-generation technology that draws better performance and efficiency from lithium-ion batteries.

Along with the dual electrification strategy, Genesis announced its goal to pursue a carbon neutral brand by 2035. This is first time for a member of the Hyundai Motor Group to announce the transition, and will solidify the brand as a leader in the luxury vehicle brand. Genesis plans to make the bold transition to innovate its entire value chain, beginning with raw materials, vehicles, and parts and extending to all work sites and production plants.

To become carbon neutral, Genesis will establish itself as a 100 percent zero emission vehicle brand by 2030. Genesis aims to build an EV lineup consisting of eight models and expects global sales to reach 400,000 units per year.

In addition, starting with GV60, Genesis will continue to provide sincere interactions with its customers through its EV lineup and for its drivers as a luxury brand. The company sees the new electric lineup as an exciting platform to improve the way it interfaces with customers, while Genesis' new architecture will integrate audacious technologies and breathtaking designs into its vehicles, providing truly detail-oriented experiences.

Genesis presented various concepts for the future vehicles within the video including Stage Doors, which open the front and rear doors in the opposite direction without a B-pillar. Rotating Swivel Seats and mood lighting create a sense of comfort surrounding the driver, while climate control is taken care of by the new heating system inspired by the Korean "Ondol" heating. The brand also presented an improved high-fidelity sound system that makes drivers and passengers feel like they're sitting on stage with the orchestra.

"I am extremely excited to announce the new vision of Genesis for a sustainable future as we open a new chapter in our history," said Jay Chang, Global Head of Genesis. "As we continue to design a new dimension of customer experience and build an authentic relationship with our customers, Genesis will take audacious steps to lead the age of electrification into the sustainable future."

"Our new electric lineup is the perfect platform to increase our interface with our customers," said Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Creative Officer of Genesis. "We aim to interact with all their senses. Our new architecture will integrate audacious technologies with breathtaking designs while providing sincere detail-oriented experiences. Warm and exquisite care will be our differentiator."

Along with the launch of its vision film today, Genesis also released a new global brand campaign film, "Designed for Your Mind." The campaign aims to communicate the full range of experiences that Genesis puts into its vehicle designs, services and more while evoking a variety of emotions using epic visuals and sounds from nature.

Through the film Genesis hopes to help drivers envision what a luxury automotive brand can offer them, by delivering a tranquil and harmonious driving environment to balance the challenges of a fast-paced urban life. As a luxury brand, Genesis interprets design in a broader sense as a unique and lasting tool to shape a better world.

Following the Brand Campaign footage, Genesis ended today's livestream with exclusive footage teasing a future in air mobility.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the core of everything we do. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of safety, performance, design, and innovation. Genesis offers a range of models including the G70 sport sedan, G80 executive sedan, the flagship G90 sedan, and the GV70 and GV80 sport utility vehicles.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

SOURCE Genesis Motor America

Related Links

genesis.com

