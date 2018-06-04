GENESIS Project Gains Momentum: ICO Extended until 30 June

The token sale (ICO) of the GENESIS international real estate fund has been extended until 30 June 2018. The reasons for this are twofold: several major investors declared their intention to participate in the project via the ICO and simultaneously the fund's experts picked out an important and promising piece of real estate, the purchase of which promises large dividends to everyone participating. That means that every participant can join up with major investors and receive greater returns. During the ICO the price of the tokens is minimal. Those investors who believed in the project in its earliest stages will receive additional bonuses due to the extension of the token sale.

The participation of major corporate investors will have a positive effect on the project's growth. Their investments will allow the fund to purchase the most promising assets, which will permit it to reach the goals outlined in the road map much sooner. All of the investors will benefit from this, since their revenue will grow along with the value of the assets.

The project reached its Soft Cap in the first few days after launch and to date 3,689,526.56 tokens have already been sold. This means that GENESIS is advancing according to plan. The fund's experts are now recommending the purchase of a large building, information on which will become available on website soon. The price of the site exceeds the amount that has been collected through investments thus far. But, the amount of revenue that would come from that building is also larger.

"We have set our sights on commercial building with an area of 1000-1200 square meters. It's more promising from an economic standpoint. That's why it makes sense to consider the possibility of purchasing it, which is what we are proposing to our superiors." - Katarina Nilson, GENESIS Fund Real Estate Expert

"There are two factors working in our favor. We have major investors. And there's a great location that can become a valuable asset. There are no secrets here: a major location brings more revenue. We'll be able to move on to the next stage sooner and investors will correspondingly see faster growth in the value of their assets. We need to take advantage of this opportunity. It was this consideration that made us decide to extend the ICO. " - Vitaly Shashkov, Managing Partner of GENESIS

The international GENESIS fund offers everyone the chance to invest in global real estate market through an electronic platform that runs on blockchain technology. The minimum investment is 1 GENESIS token(equals to €1). Every token in circulation is backed 100% by real estate.

The ICO was originally planned to run from 1 April to 15 May. The extension of the token sale until 30 June 2018 gives everyone the opportunity to join the project at a stage in which tokens cost the least.

Everyone can participate in the project on our website or join our community to keep in touch.

