GENESIS REDEFINES LUXURY AUTOMOTIVE ADS THROUGH "LUXE IS IN THE DETAILS" MARKETING CAMPAIGN

  • New ads will introduce consumers to design details of Genesis GV60, Electrified GV70, and GV80 models.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis announced its new marketing campaign titled "Luxe Is in the Details", celebrating the brand's award-winning SUV lineup, and sharing its unique details with consumers in the United States. The campaign features three 30 second television spots showcasing the SUV line, GV80, GV60 and Electrified GV70 SUVs scheduled to air nationally beginning today.

Genesis challenged the conventions of luxury automotive ads in its new campaign. Through utilizing state-of-the art production techniques accompanied by the latest technologies and innovations in motion control, the campaign captures the inherent beauty and details that make a Genesis truly unique.

The visually contemporary ads, produced with two control rigs, explore various color and light passes on the exterior of the vehicles and reach unique positions of the interior. The probe lens applied allowed for greater depth of background details to be captured. Each ad showcases the vehicle's features through captivating balletic sequences and variety of dynamic shots with pinpoint accuracy. This campaign offers a refreshing approach to luxury automotive advertising by focusing on distinctive vehicle characteristics without the use of stagnant video or images and driving components.

"At Genesis, the craftmanship, technology, and designs of our vehicles give the brand a bold and distinct identity," said Wendy Orthman, executive director of marketing at Genesis Motor America. "The 'Luxe is in the Details' campaign highlights the unique details our customers enjoy and encourages consumers to explore the brand's design focus and attention to detail, immersing themselves in the features that our products have to offer."

The "Luxe Is in the Details" marketing campaign was developed in collaboration with Genesis' agency of record, INNOCEAN USA, and marks chief creative officer Jason Sperling's first major campaign with the brand.

"We needed to leverage a brand truth that would help us stand apart from the many well-known nameplates in the category. We found our truth in 'details'. The level of detail, craftsmanship, and finish that go into every aspect of Genesis vehicles is astounding, and what matters most to an audience of luxury disruptors," said Jason Sperling, chief creative officer at INNOCEAN USA. "My hope is that the brand breaks through a cluttered sea of category sameness and creates more desire than ever for these amazing vehicles."

Genesis' media agency, Canvas Worldwide, coordinated media placements. The campaign will include national and regional TV commercials, social media, and key digital partnerships.

Introduced as the brand's first SUV, GV80 channels its Korean roots through its captivating and elegant design. The midsize SUV's design features are immediately recognizable: the Crest Grille emphasizes a geometric pattern with intricate detailing along with the Parabolic Lines running smoothly on the side of the vehicle. The Two Lines light signature is crafted using sophisticated technology, presenting one of the most distinct elements of Genesis design.

GV60 is the brand's first dedicated electric vehicle (EV). It features world-first automotive technologies including the Crystal Sphere, built to create a connection with the driver and personalize their driving experience with mood lighting. On the exterior, GV60 builds on the design language of Athletic Elegance with its coupe-like appearance and iconic Two Lines light signature.

The U.S.-assembled Electrified GV70 SUV made its debut this year as the brand's most recent EV model. Built on the award-winning GV70 platform, Electrified GV70 features signature Genesis design elements. The Crest Grille incorporates a hidden EV charging port behind an inverted G-Matrix pattern. The vehicle's driver-focused interior incorporates available woven wool, tricot, and suede, and leather surfaces for a refined and sophisticated look.

The Genesis GV60 and Electrified GV70 are available at select retailers in 23 states, while GV80 is available at retailers nationwide. Customers should contact their local Genesis retailer and visit www.genesis.com for more details.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

