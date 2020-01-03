Genesis Reports Record 2019 Year-End Sales

"Thanks to a concerted effort to build brand awareness and a strong product push, Genesis achieved its best sales year since inception," said Mark Del Rosso, Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Motor North America. "We're very excited for the coming years ahead of us as we'll elevate our position through introducing new products into new segments for our customers and strengthen the core values of the Genesis brand."

The prior year was formative for the Genesis brand in the United States. In 2019, Genesis made great progress rebuilding its retail network, with approximately 350 retailers currently signed-on to new Genesis Sales & Service Agreements in place of the previous dealer network over double that size. Cumulative Genesis brand sales are up 106 percent, compared to the prior year. G70, the newest sedan in the Genesis portfolio and recipient of an unprecedented 18 significant third-party industry awards for excellence since late 2018, was responsible for 11,901 sales, representing 56 percent overall. Bucking the downward sales trend in their respective segments, the G80 executive luxury sedan and G90 premium large luxury sedan continued to achieve strong sales for the brand.

Further, the youngest luxury brand in the automotive industry is on track for continued growth in 2020. By the end of 2021, the current portfolio of three sedans will grow to six vehicles, with the addition of an electric vehicle and two SUVs. Within the past few days, Genesis shared photos of the its first SUV, the GV80.



