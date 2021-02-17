Genesis Returns For The Fifth Consecutive Year Of The Genesis Invitational

"We are pleased to be back at Riviera Country Club for yet another year of hosting one of the premier golf events on the PGA TOUR," said Mark Del Rosso, President & CEO of Genesis Motor North America. "Thanks to our partnership with Tiger Woods, TGR Live, and the TGR Foundation, this week is all about the amazing golfers showcasing their talent in pursuit of excellence. The Genesis Invitational provides our brand an opportunity to feature our world-class products in a way that aligns with these values."

The Genesis Invitational will host 121 world-class PGA TOUR golfers. Some of the previous champions of that will be returning again this year include Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, JB Holmes and 2020 Champion Adam Scott. This year's champion will receive an all-new Genesis GV80, the first-ever SUV from Genesis.

This year, unlike previous years, there will be no spectators at the event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be broadcast on February 18-21 on NBC Golf Channel and on February 20-21 on CBS. Genesis, TGR Live, and the tournament broadcast partners will bring the onsite experience into spectators' homes through enhanced onscreen graphics and innovative camera positions, providing a different perspective than what can usually be seen on the course. Additionally, on-course fan engagements have been modified to allow fans at home to remain engaged with the tournament throughout the week, through at-home viewing guides designed to make watching The Genesis Invitational more enjoyable.

About The Genesis Invitational

One of the most historic and longest-running events on the PGA TOUR, The Genesis Invitational is back at the Riviera Country Club for its fifth year. With TGR Live serving as the event management company for The Genesis Invitational, the primary benefiting charity is TGR Foundation, with proceeds from the event supporting the foundation's education programs in Southern California. The tournament's title sponsor is Genesis, an automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. For more information about The Genesis Invitational, visit GenesisInvitational.com and follow the tournament on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About TGR Live, A Tiger Woods Venture

For more than 20 years, TGR Live has exclusively organized and managed fundraising events supporting the TGR Foundation. It focuses solely on creating amazing experiences for the foundation's clients at world-class events. TGR Live provides a variety of services including hospitality management, public relations and marketing, tournament operations, and sponsor sales at PGA TOUR and signature events which benefit the foundation. While many TGR Live events are televised, TGR Live does not provide TV or video production. For more information, visit TGRLive.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TGRLiveEvents.

About TGR Foundation, A Tiger Woods Charity

For 25 years, TGR Foundation has worked to create a world where opportunity is universal and potential is limitless. With an unwavering commitment to impact underserved youth, its mission is to empower students to pursue their passions through education. Through innovative STEM coursework, college-access programs, digital platforms and educator professional development, TGR Foundation provides resources and support to help youth connect their passions to their purpose. Since its launch in 1996, TGR Foundation's education and outreach programs have impacted two million youth worldwide. To celebrate 25 years of impact, its new Pathways Forward initiative will provide support to enhance current education programs while expanding resources to more students on their pathways to college and career success. For more information visit TGRFoundation.org or connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Genesis Motor America

Genesis Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, and innovation. Genesis offers a range of models including the G70 sport sedan, G80 executive sedan, the flagship G90 sedan, and the GV80 sport utility vehicle.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com.

