GENESIS REVEALS U.S. PRICING FOR FIRST-EVER 2025 GV80 COUPE

2025 GV80 Coupe starts at an MSRP of $79,950

Maximizing utility and sportiness, GV80 Coupe offers a dynamic driving experience and elevated interior cabin

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis today announced U.S. pricing for the first-ever 2025 GV80 Coupe. Starting from a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $79,950, the 2025 GV80 Coupe combines the practicality of an SUV with the dynamism of a coupe, reaffirming Genesis' commitment to delivering vehicles with exceptional performance and emotional appeal.

"The highly anticipated 2025 GV80 Coupe adds a bold, new element of dynamism to the Genesis SUV lineup," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "With its daring silhouette, sporty sensibility and available 409 horsepower engine, the GV80 Coupe brings an even more dynamic driving experience to our GV80 family."

The 2025 GV80 Coupe comes with two powertrain options: a gasoline 3.5L twin turbo V6 engine, delivering 375 horsepower, and a gasoline 3.5L twin turbo engine with 48V e-Supercharger, featuring a robust 409 horsepower.

New exterior color Bering Blue, which is exclusive to the Coupe, is a solid metallic color with a subtle combination of cool blue and gray, inspired by the icy Bering Sea. Interior color options include Ultramarine Blue with Orange Stitch, Smoky Green / Vanilla Beige, Obsidian Black with Gray Stitch, and Obsidian Black / Sevilla Red.

The 2025 GV80 Coupe 3.5T AWD has a starting MSRP of $79,950. Standard equipment includes a 27-inch OLED integrated instrument cluster and navigation touchscreen, 20-inch sport alloy wheels, Nappa leather seating surfaces, power heated and ventilated second row seats, wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, Bang & Olufsen® premium audio system, panoramic sunroof, head-up display, and Genesis Digital Key. It also comes equipped with Genesis' suite of advanced driver assistance systems and features – including Surround View Monitor, Blind-Spot View Monitor, and Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist.

The 2025 GV80 Coupe 3.5T e-Supercharger AWD has a starting MSRP of $85,750 and comes equipped with all standard features, plus 22-inch Sport Alloy Wheels, carbon fiber trim, monobloc front brakes with black calipers, quad muffler tips, and alloy pedals.

The first-ever 2025 GV80 Coupe will arrive at U.S. retailers this summer. Customers should contact their local Genesis retailer and visit www.genesis.com for more information.

2025 GV80 Coupe Pricing & Packaging Summary

GV80 3.5T Coupe AWD

MSRP: $79,950 (excluding $1,350 freight)

STANDARD FEATURES:

3.5L Twin-Turbo V6 (375 HP / 391 lb.-ft)

8-speed Automatic Transmission

Electronically Controlled Suspension w/ Road Preview

Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold

Monobloc Front Brakes (Silver Calipers)

Drive Mode Select

R-MDPS w/ Variable Gear Ratio Steering

Chassis Domain Control Unit (CDCU)

Electronic Limited Slip Differential

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Lane Keeping Assist

Lane Following Assist

Driver Attention Warning

Forward Attention Warning

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist

Blind-Spot View Monitor

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist

Parking Distance Warning

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist

Safe Exit Assist

Advanced Rear Occupant Alert

10 Airbags

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Tire Mobility Kit (Replaces Temporary Spare)

Coupe Design and Body style

20-inch Sport Alloy Wheels

Panoramic Sunroof

Power Hands-Free Smart Liftgate w/ Auto Open

Power-folding ECM Outside Mirrors w/ Genesis Logo Puddle Lamps

High Beam Assist

Micro Lens Array (MLA) LED Headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, & Rear LED Combination Lamps

Dual Muffler Tips

Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces

Matte Finish Wood Trim

Leatherette Wrapped Upper Instrument Panel

Microfiber Suede Headliner & Pillars

Power Front Seats with 4-Way Power Lumbar

Power Cushion Extension, Bolster, and Ergo Motion (Driver)

Power 2nd Row Seats

Heated & Ventilated Front & Rear Seats

Heated Front Console Armrest

Heated Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel

3-Zone Climate Control

Mood Curator

Power Door Closure

Smart Cruise Control

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist

Highway Driving Assist

Surround View Monitor

Remote Smart Parking Assist

Head-Up Display

Digital Rearview Mirror

Auto-Dimming Inside Mirror w/ HomeLink®

Aluminum Door Sill Plates

Proximity Key w/Push Button Start

Adjustable Interior Ambient Lighting

Integrated Memory System w/ Smart Posture Care

Front Passenger Walk-in Device

Cargo Cover & Cargo Net

40/20/40 2nd Row Folding Seats

4 USB-C Ports

12V Power Outlets (1 Front 1 / Cargo)

2nd Row 110V AC Power Outlet

27" OLED Instrument Cluster & Navigation System w/ AM/FM/HD Radio®

SiriusXM® Radio w/ 90-day trial subscription; Not Available in AK & HI

Apple CarPlay™ & Android Auto™ (Wireless)

Bang & Olufsen® Premium Audio

Active Noise Control

Genesis Digital Key 2

Wireless Device Charger - Front

Fingerprint Authentication System

Genesis Connected Services

Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone & Audio Streaming System

Wi-Fi Hotspot

GV80 3.5 e-Supercharger Coupe AWD

MSRP: $85,750 (excluding $1,350 freight)

INCLUDES 3.5T COUPE AWD CONTENT PLUS:

3.5L V6 T-GDI w/ 48V e-Supercharger (409 HP / 405 lb.-ft)

Monobloc Front Brakes (Black Calipers)

22-inch Sport Alloy Wheels

Quad Muffler Tips

Carbon Fiber Trim

Alloy Pedals

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, GV80, and GV80 Coupe – Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

