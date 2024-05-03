GENESIS REVEALS U.S. PRICING FOR NEW 2025 GV80 SUV

New 2025 GV80 starts at an MSRP of $57,700

Redesigned GV80 elevates the driving experience for both drivers and passengers with new enhancements, design updates and technologies

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis today announced U.S. pricing for the new 2025 GV80 SUV. Starting from a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $57,700, the 2025 GV80 features exterior design and styling updates, as well as a comprehensive interior redesign, promising an elevated in-car experience with new convenience features for enhanced comfort.

"The 2025 GV80 brings a new level of elevated cabin experience to the Genesis SUV lineup, making all occupants feel like honored guests," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "Its new 27-inch widescreen display and array of new interior colors, materials, and finishes introduce an even greater sense of elegance to GV80."

The 2025 GV80 comes with two powertrain options: a gasoline 2.5L turbo inline-4 engine, which delivers 300 horsepower, and a gasoline 3.5L twin turbo V6 engine, which produces a maximum output of 375 horsepower. Both options feature robust performance, which is accentuated with refined interior design updates, including an available two-tone colored steering wheel, redesigned wireless smartphone charging tray, and enlarged console cup holders.

New exterior colors Storr Green and Storr Green Matte are inspired by the deep green landscape of the Isle of Skye in Scotland. New interior colors include Smoky Green / Vanilla Beige, Ultramarine Blue / Glacier White, Smoky Green / Earth Brown, and Slate Gray / Bordeaux Brown.

The 2025 GV80 2.5T Standard AWD has a starting MSRP of $57,700. It comes equipped with Genesis' advanced driver assistance systems and features. New standard equipment includes a 27-inch OLED integrated instrument cluster and navigation touchscreen, Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates for map and multimedia software and vehicle modules, Fingerprint Authentication System, USB Type-C ports, front 4-piston fixed monobloc brake calipers, and Two-Line Headlamps with Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology.

The 2025 GV80 2.5T is available in four additional trims: 2.5T AWD, 2.5T Select AWD, 2.5T Advanced AWD and 2.5T Prestige AWD. 2.5T AWD adds manual rear door sunshades, heated steering wheel and Genesis Digital Key. Moving up to 2.5T Select AWD brings 20-inch Alloy Wheels, panoramic sunroof, and matte finish wood trim. Key features of 2.5T Advanced AWD include leather seating surfaces, Surround View Monitor, Blind-Spot View Monitor, Bang & Olufsen® premium audio system, Remote Smart Parking Assist, and Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist. The well-equipped 2.5T Prestige AWD trim comes with 22-inch Alloy Wheels, Electronically Controlled Suspension (ECS) with Road Preview, 3-zone climate control, heated rear seats, Ergo Motion driver's seat, and head-up display.

The 2025 GV80 3.5T Advanced AWD has a starting MSRP of $73,800. In addition to its 3.5L twin-turbocharged V6 engine, this trim has all of the equipment of the 2.5T Advanced AWD plus 7-passenger seating capacity courtesy of its power-folding 3rd row seats, 4-zone climate control to help keep passengers in any row comfortable, and many features of the 2.5T Prestige AWD trim.

The 2025 GV80 3.5T Prestige AWD has a starting MSRP of $79,300. Alongside its 22-inch Alloy Wheels are exclusive features including Nappa leather seating surfaces, microfiber suede headliner and pillar trim, power heated and ventilated second row seats, heated front console armrest, power door closure and power rear door sunshades, digital rearview mirror, 2nd row vanity mirrors, and a rear electronic limited slip differential.

Most 2025 GV80 trims will be arriving at U.S. retailers in the coming weeks. The 2025 GV80 2.5T Standard AWD and 2025 GV80 2.5T Select AWD will be available this summer. Customers should contact their local Genesis retailer and visit www.genesis.com for more information.

2025 GV80 SUV Pricing & Packaging Summary

GV80 2.5T STANDARD AWD (Available summer 2024)

MSRP: $57,700 (excluding $1,350 freight)

STANDARD FEATURES

2.5L Inline-4 Turbo GDI (300 HP / 311 lb.-ft.)

8-speed Automatic Transmission

Multi-link Front & Rear Suspension

Self-Leveling Rear Suspension

Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold

Monobloc Front Brakes (Silver Calipers)

Drive Mode Select

R-MDPS w/ Variable Gear Ratio Steering

Chassis Domain Control Unit (CDCU)

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Lane Keeping Assist

Lane Following Assist

Driver Attention Warning

Forward Attention Warning

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist

Parking Distance Warning

Rearview Camera

Safe Exit Assist

Advanced Rear Occupant Alert

10 Airbags

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Tire Mobility Kit (Replaces Temporary Spare)

19-inch Alloy Wheels

Power Hands-Free Smart Liftgate w/ Auto Open

Power-folding ECM Outside Mirrors w/ Genesis Logo Puddle Lamps

High Beam Assist

LED Headlamps & Rear Combination Lamps

Towing Pre-Wiring

Leatherette Seating Surfaces

Piano Black Gloss Trim

Leatherette Wrapped Upper Instrument Panel

Power Front Seats with 4-Way Power Lumbar

Heated Front Seats

Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel

Mood Curator

Smart Cruise Control

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist

Highway Driving Assist

Auto-Dimming Inside Mirror w/ HomeLink ®

Touch Type Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Aluminum Door Sill Plates

Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start

Adjustable Interior Ambient Lighting

Integrated Memory System w/ Smart Posture Care

Passenger Walk-in Device

Cargo Cover & Cargo Net

40/20/40 2 nd Row Folding Seats

Row Folding Seats 4 USB Type-C Ports

12V Power Outlets (1 Front / 1 Cargo)

27-inch OLED Instrument Cluster & Navigation System W/ AM/FM/HD Radio™

SiriusXM® Radio w/ 90-day trial subscription; Not Available in AK & HI

Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ (Wireless Late Availability)

& Android Auto™ (Wireless Late Availability) Wireless Device Charger – Front

Fingerprint Authentication System

Genesis Connected Services

Bluetooth ® Hands-free Phone & Audio Streaming System

Hands-free Phone & Audio Streaming System Premium Audio w/ 12 Speakers

Wi-Fi Hotspot

GV80 2.5T AWD

MSRP: $58,700 (excluding $1,350 freight)

INCLUDES ALL 2.5T STANDARD AWD CONTENT PLUS:

Manual Rear Door Sunshades

Heated Steering Wheel

Genesis Digital Key

2nd Row 110V AC Power Outlet

Temp Spare Tire

GV80 2.5T SELECT AWD (Available summer 2024)

MSRP: $61,600 (excluding $1,350 freight)

INCLUDES ALL 2.5T AWD CONTENT PLUS:

Panoramic Sunroof

Matte Finish Wood Trim

20-inch Alloy Wheels

GV80 2.5T ADVANCED AWD

MSRP: $65,600 (excluding $1,350 freight)

INCLUDES ALL 2.5T SELECT AWD CONTENT PLUS:

Blind-Spot View Monitor

Parking Distance Warning (adds Side detection)

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist

Leather Seating Surfaces

Ventilated Front Seats

Surround View Monitor

Remote Smart Parking Assist

Bang & Olufsen® Premium Audio

GV80 2.5T PRESTIGE AWD

MSRP: $70,450 (excluding $1,350 freight)

INCLUDES ALL 2.5T ADVANCED AWD CONTENT PLUS:

Electronically Controlled Suspension w/ Road Preview

Tire Mobility Kit (Replaces Temporary Spare)

22-inch Alloy Wheels

Power Cushion Extension, Bolster, And Ergo Motion (Driver)

Heated Rear Seats

3-zone Climate Control

Head-Up Display

Active Noise Control

GV80 3.5T ADVANCED AWD

MSRP: $73,800 (excluding $1,350 freight)

STANDARD FEATURES

3.5L Twin-Turbo V6 (375 HP / 391 lb.-ft.)

8-speed Automatic Transmission

Electronically Controlled Suspension w/ Road Preview

Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold

Monobloc Front Brakes (Silver Calipers)

Drive Mode Select

R-MDPS w/ Variable Gear Ratio Steering

Chassis Domain Control Unit (CDCU)

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Lane Keeping Assist

Lane Following Assist

Driver Attention Warning

Forward Attention Warning

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist

Blind-Spot View Monitor

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist

Parking Distance Warning – Front/Side/Rear

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist

Safe Exit Assist

Advanced Rear Occupant Alert

10 Airbags

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Tire Mobility Kit (Replaces Temporary Spare)

20-inch Alloy Wheels

Panoramic Sunroof

Power Hands-Free Smart Liftgate w/ Auto Open

Power-folding ECM Outside Mirrors w/ Genesis Logo Puddle Lamps

high beam assist

LED Headlamps & Rear Combination Lamps

Towing Pre-Wiring

Leather Seating Surfaces

Power Folding 3rd Row

Matte Finish Wood Trim

Leatherette Wrapped Upper Instrument Panel

Power Front Seats With 4-Way Power Lumbar

Power Cushion Extension, Bolster, And Ergo Motion (Driver)

Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

Heated Rear Seats

Heated Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel

4-Zone Climate Control

Mood Curator

Manual Rear Door Sunshades

Smart Cruise Control

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist

Highway Driving Assist

Surround View Monitor

Remote Smart Parking Assist

Head-Up Display

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/ HomeLink ®

Aluminum Door Sill Plates

Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start

Adjustable Interior Ambient Lighting

Integrated Memory System w/ Smart Posture Care

Passenger Walk-in Device

Cargo Cover & Cargo Net

40/30/40 2 nd Row Folding Seats

Row Folding Seats 4 USB Type-C Ports

12V Power Outlets (1 Front / 1 Cargo)

2 nd Row 110V AC Power Outlet

27-inch OLED Instrument Cluster & Navigation System W/ AM/FM/HD Radio™

SiriusXM® Radio w/ 90-day trial subscription; Not Available in AK & HI

Bang & Olufsen® Premium Audio

Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ (Wireless Late Availability)

& Android Auto™ (Wireless Late Availability) Wireless Device Charger – Front

Fingerprint Authentication System

Genesis Connected Services

Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone & Audio Streaming System

Wi-Fi Hotspot

GV80 3.5T PRESTIGE AWD

MSRP: $79,300 (excluding $1,350 freight)

INCLUDES ALL 3.5T ADVANCED AWD CONTENT PLUS:

Electronic Limited Slip Differential

22-inch Alloy Wheels

Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces

Microfiber Suede Headliner & Pillars

Power 2nd Row Seats

Ventilated Rear Seats

Heated Front Console Armrest

3-Zone Climate Control

Power Door Closure/Power Rear Door Sunshades

2nd Row Vanity Mirrors

Active Noise Control

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, GV80, and GV80 Coupe – Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

