GENESIS REVEALS U.S. PRICING FOR NEW 2025 GV80 SUV

- New 2025 GV80 starts at an MSRP of $57,700
- Redesigned GV80 elevates the driving experience for both drivers and passengers with new enhancements, design updates and technologies
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis today announced U.S. pricing for the new 2025 GV80 SUV. Starting from a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $57,700, the 2025 GV80 features exterior design and styling updates, as well as a comprehensive interior redesign, promising an elevated in-car experience with new convenience features for enhanced comfort.
"The 2025 GV80 brings a new level of elevated cabin experience to the Genesis SUV lineup, making all occupants feel like honored guests," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "Its new 27-inch widescreen display and array of new interior colors, materials, and finishes introduce an even greater sense of elegance to GV80."
The 2025 GV80 comes with two powertrain options: a gasoline 2.5L turbo inline-4 engine, which delivers 300 horsepower, and a gasoline 3.5L twin turbo V6 engine, which produces a maximum output of 375 horsepower. Both options feature robust performance, which is accentuated with refined interior design updates, including an available two-tone colored steering wheel, redesigned wireless smartphone charging tray, and enlarged console cup holders.
New exterior colors Storr Green and Storr Green Matte are inspired by the deep green landscape of the Isle of Skye in Scotland. New interior colors include Smoky Green / Vanilla Beige, Ultramarine Blue / Glacier White, Smoky Green / Earth Brown, and Slate Gray / Bordeaux Brown.
The 2025 GV80 2.5T Standard AWD has a starting MSRP of $57,700. It comes equipped with Genesis' advanced driver assistance systems and features. New standard equipment includes a 27-inch OLED integrated instrument cluster and navigation touchscreen, Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates for map and multimedia software and vehicle modules, Fingerprint Authentication System, USB Type-C ports, front 4-piston fixed monobloc brake calipers, and Two-Line Headlamps with Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology.
The 2025 GV80 2.5T is available in four additional trims: 2.5T AWD, 2.5T Select AWD, 2.5T Advanced AWD and 2.5T Prestige AWD. 2.5T AWD adds manual rear door sunshades, heated steering wheel and Genesis Digital Key. Moving up to 2.5T Select AWD brings 20-inch Alloy Wheels, panoramic sunroof, and matte finish wood trim. Key features of 2.5T Advanced AWD include leather seating surfaces, Surround View Monitor, Blind-Spot View Monitor, Bang & Olufsen® premium audio system, Remote Smart Parking Assist, and Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist. The well-equipped 2.5T Prestige AWD trim comes with 22-inch Alloy Wheels, Electronically Controlled Suspension (ECS) with Road Preview, 3-zone climate control, heated rear seats, Ergo Motion driver's seat, and head-up display.
The 2025 GV80 3.5T Advanced AWD has a starting MSRP of $73,800. In addition to its 3.5L twin-turbocharged V6 engine, this trim has all of the equipment of the 2.5T Advanced AWD plus 7-passenger seating capacity courtesy of its power-folding 3rd row seats, 4-zone climate control to help keep passengers in any row comfortable, and many features of the 2.5T Prestige AWD trim.
The 2025 GV80 3.5T Prestige AWD has a starting MSRP of $79,300. Alongside its 22-inch Alloy Wheels are exclusive features including Nappa leather seating surfaces, microfiber suede headliner and pillar trim, power heated and ventilated second row seats, heated front console armrest, power door closure and power rear door sunshades, digital rearview mirror, 2nd row vanity mirrors, and a rear electronic limited slip differential.
Most 2025 GV80 trims will be arriving at U.S. retailers in the coming weeks. The 2025 GV80 2.5T Standard AWD and 2025 GV80 2.5T Select AWD will be available this summer. Customers should contact their local Genesis retailer and visit www.genesis.com for more information.
2025 GV80 SUV Pricing & Packaging Summary
GV80 2.5T STANDARD AWD (Available summer 2024)
MSRP: $57,700 (excluding $1,350 freight)
STANDARD FEATURES
- 2.5L Inline-4 Turbo GDI (300 HP / 311 lb.-ft.)
- 8-speed Automatic Transmission
- Multi-link Front & Rear Suspension
- Self-Leveling Rear Suspension
- Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
- Monobloc Front Brakes (Silver Calipers)
- Drive Mode Select
- R-MDPS w/ Variable Gear Ratio Steering
- Chassis Domain Control Unit (CDCU)
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lane Following Assist
- Driver Attention Warning
- Forward Attention Warning
- Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Parking Distance Warning
- Rearview Camera
- Safe Exit Assist
- Advanced Rear Occupant Alert
- 10 Airbags
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Tire Mobility Kit (Replaces Temporary Spare)
- 19-inch Alloy Wheels
- Power Hands-Free Smart Liftgate w/ Auto Open
- Power-folding ECM Outside Mirrors w/ Genesis Logo Puddle Lamps
- High Beam Assist
- LED Headlamps & Rear Combination Lamps
- Towing Pre-Wiring
- Leatherette Seating Surfaces
- Piano Black Gloss Trim
- Leatherette Wrapped Upper Instrument Panel
- Power Front Seats with 4-Way Power Lumbar
- Heated Front Seats
- Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel
- Mood Curator
- Smart Cruise Control
- Intelligent Speed Limit Assist
- Highway Driving Assist
- Auto-Dimming Inside Mirror w/ HomeLink®
- Touch Type Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Aluminum Door Sill Plates
- Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
- Adjustable Interior Ambient Lighting
- Integrated Memory System w/ Smart Posture Care
- Passenger Walk-in Device
- Cargo Cover & Cargo Net
- 40/20/40 2nd Row Folding Seats
- 4 USB Type-C Ports
- 12V Power Outlets (1 Front / 1 Cargo)
- 27-inch OLED Instrument Cluster & Navigation System W/ AM/FM/HD Radio™
- SiriusXM® Radio w/ 90-day trial subscription; Not Available in AK & HI
- Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ (Wireless Late Availability)
- Wireless Device Charger – Front
- Fingerprint Authentication System
- Genesis Connected Services
- Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone & Audio Streaming System
- Premium Audio w/ 12 Speakers
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
GV80 2.5T AWD
MSRP: $58,700 (excluding $1,350 freight)
INCLUDES ALL 2.5T STANDARD AWD CONTENT PLUS:
- Manual Rear Door Sunshades
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Genesis Digital Key
- 2nd Row 110V AC Power Outlet
- Temp Spare Tire
GV80 2.5T SELECT AWD (Available summer 2024)
MSRP: $61,600 (excluding $1,350 freight)
INCLUDES ALL 2.5T AWD CONTENT PLUS:
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Matte Finish Wood Trim
- 20-inch Alloy Wheels
GV80 2.5T ADVANCED AWD
MSRP: $65,600 (excluding $1,350 freight)
INCLUDES ALL 2.5T SELECT AWD CONTENT PLUS:
- Blind-Spot View Monitor
- Parking Distance Warning (adds Side detection)
- Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Leather Seating Surfaces
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Surround View Monitor
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Bang & Olufsen® Premium Audio
GV80 2.5T PRESTIGE AWD
MSRP: $70,450 (excluding $1,350 freight)
INCLUDES ALL 2.5T ADVANCED AWD CONTENT PLUS:
- Electronically Controlled Suspension w/ Road Preview
- Tire Mobility Kit (Replaces Temporary Spare)
- 22-inch Alloy Wheels
- Power Cushion Extension, Bolster, And Ergo Motion (Driver)
- Heated Rear Seats
- 3-zone Climate Control
- Head-Up Display
- Active Noise Control
GV80 3.5T ADVANCED AWD
MSRP: $73,800 (excluding $1,350 freight)
STANDARD FEATURES
- 3.5L Twin-Turbo V6 (375 HP / 391 lb.-ft.)
- 8-speed Automatic Transmission
- Electronically Controlled Suspension w/ Road Preview
- Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
- Monobloc Front Brakes (Silver Calipers)
- Drive Mode Select
- R-MDPS w/ Variable Gear Ratio Steering
- Chassis Domain Control Unit (CDCU)
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lane Following Assist
- Driver Attention Warning
- Forward Attention Warning
- Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Blind-Spot View Monitor
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Parking Distance Warning – Front/Side/Rear
- Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Safe Exit Assist
- Advanced Rear Occupant Alert
- 10 Airbags
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Tire Mobility Kit (Replaces Temporary Spare)
- 20-inch Alloy Wheels
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Hands-Free Smart Liftgate w/ Auto Open
- Power-folding ECM Outside Mirrors w/ Genesis Logo Puddle Lamps
- high beam assist
- LED Headlamps & Rear Combination Lamps
- Towing Pre-Wiring
- Leather Seating Surfaces
- Power Folding 3rd Row
- Matte Finish Wood Trim
- Leatherette Wrapped Upper Instrument Panel
- Power Front Seats With 4-Way Power Lumbar
- Power Cushion Extension, Bolster, And Ergo Motion (Driver)
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel
- 4-Zone Climate Control
- Mood Curator
- Manual Rear Door Sunshades
- Smart Cruise Control
- Intelligent Speed Limit Assist
- Highway Driving Assist
- Surround View Monitor
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Head-Up Display
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/ HomeLink®
- Aluminum Door Sill Plates
- Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
- Adjustable Interior Ambient Lighting
- Integrated Memory System w/ Smart Posture Care
- Passenger Walk-in Device
- Cargo Cover & Cargo Net
- 40/30/40 2nd Row Folding Seats
- 4 USB Type-C Ports
- 12V Power Outlets (1 Front / 1 Cargo)
- 2nd Row 110V AC Power Outlet
- 27-inch OLED Instrument Cluster & Navigation System W/ AM/FM/HD Radio™
- SiriusXM® Radio w/ 90-day trial subscription; Not Available in AK & HI
- Bang & Olufsen® Premium Audio
- Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ (Wireless Late Availability)
- Wireless Device Charger – Front
- Fingerprint Authentication System
- Genesis Connected Services
- Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone & Audio Streaming System
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
GV80 3.5T PRESTIGE AWD
MSRP: $79,300 (excluding $1,350 freight)
INCLUDES ALL 3.5T ADVANCED AWD CONTENT PLUS:
- Electronic Limited Slip Differential
- 22-inch Alloy Wheels
- Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces
- Microfiber Suede Headliner & Pillars
- Power 2nd Row Seats
- Ventilated Rear Seats
- Heated Front Console Armrest
- 3-Zone Climate Control
- Power Door Closure/Power Rear Door Sunshades
- 2nd Row Vanity Mirrors
- Active Noise Control
Genesis Motor North America
At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, GV80, and GV80 Coupe – Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models.
