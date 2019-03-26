Genesis Spectrum All-Inclusive Vehicle Leasing Program Launches

"We designed Genesis Spectrum as a seamless leasing experience that acts as an extension of the Genesis brand and its values," said Erwin Raphael, Chief Operating Officer of Genesis Motor America. "More than anything, the Genesis Spectrum premise respects our customers' time, which is their most valuable luxury."

Genesis Spectrum adds a new layer of convenience to the comprehensive Service Valet that already comes standard on every new 2019 Genesis vehicle. All Genesis vehicles offer the exclusive, no-cost, consumer-focused service program that elevates the luxury vehicle ownership experience. From valet service appointments that can be scheduled using the Genesis mobile app, to complimentary maintenance and Genesis Connected Services, the Genesis Experience delivers owners with market-leading convenience and time savings:

3 years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance

3 years/36,000 miles complimentary Service Valet

3 years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services, including Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Destination Search powered by Voice and Remote Start with climate control

3 years of complimentary SiriusXM® Travel Link (Data Services)

3 years of complimentary Annual Multimedia and Navigation Updates

Lifetime complimentary traffic data

Best-in-class warranty with Enhanced Roadside Assistance and Concierge Services, including tire changes or transportation to the nearest Genesis dealership or authorized service facility, and reimbursement for inconvenience.

Guaranteed Asset Protection waiver for Genesis Finance leases

Up to $1,525 allowance for excess wear and use, excess mileage, and disposition fee for returning Genesis Finance customers

Metlife Auto & Home, a leading provider of auto insurance, has been selected for Genesis Spectrum to initially launch at all Genesis retailers in Florida. The auto insurance policy from Metlife Auto and Home includes competitive coverage with $500 deductible adding to the customers' confidence that their Genesis vehicles are fully protected.

Genesis Motor America

Genesis Motor America, LLC is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services. Within the past year, Genesis has won highest-ranked brand in the automotive industry awards for quality and owner satisfaction from industry experts such as J.D. Power, AutoPacific, and Strategic Vision. The newest Genesis product, the G70 luxury sport sedan, has garnered broad acclaim being named the 2019 North American Car of the Year, the MotorTrend 2019 Car of the Year, as well as a category winner in the Car and Driver 2019 10Best awards, among several others.

