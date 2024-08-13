GENESIS SUPPORTS YOUTH SPORTS AND STEAM EDUCATION IN COASTAL GEORGIA

Genesis partners with the Georgia Hi-Lo Trail on youth sports initiative

Genesis hosts Child Creativity Lab STEAM workshop at the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis recently supported youth sports and STEAM education initiatives in Coastal Georgia, home to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA). Genesis partnered with the Georgia Hi-Lo Trail in support of its youth sports initiative, Kids Bike League. Additionally, Genesis hosted a science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) education workshop from Child Creativity Lab at the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club in Savannah. The support comes from Genesis Motor America's corporate social responsibility initiative, Genesis Gives, which is committed to the development of the future generation by investing in STEAM and youth sports programming.

(left to right) Sean Evans, PR & communications, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA), Ciara Calub, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America, Ansley Christain, PR & corporate social responsibility, HMGMA, Cyril Akita, manager, Genesis Southern Region, Genesis Motor America, Mary Charles Howard, founder, executive director, landscape architect, Georgia Hi-Lo Trail, Alden Strandburg, director, Kids Bike League, Georgia Hi-Lo Trail, Dymear Poole, bike coach, Kids Bike League, Georgia Hi-Lo Trail, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America, Joe Steffan, Georgia Hi-Lo Trail in Guyton, Ga. on August 12, 2024. (Photo/Genesis).

"Through Genesis Gives, we are proud to give back to our neighbors in Coastal Georgia as we now call this community our home," said Brandon Ramirez, director of corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America. "Access to youth sports programs and STEAM education are critical for every child, and it is important that we are doing our part to ensure that future leaders and innovators are able to experience the academic and personal development benefits that these programs offer."

Genesis partnered with the Georgia Hi-Lo Trail, an organization dedicated to connecting and empowering rural Georgia through the development of the 211-mile Georgia Hi-Lo Trail. As part of its programming, the Kids Bike League gives children access to bikes and increases opportunities to ride on these newly paved trails. The donation from Genesis will be invested in the infrastructure needed for children in Coastal Georgia to bike, hike, run, and play in a safe environment.

"We're grateful for the support from Genesis to create safe cycling opportunities for children in Coastal Georgia. This investment helps the Georgia Hi-Lo Trail reach our overarching aim of creating accessible and inclusive recreational spaces," said Mary Charles Howard, founder, executive director, and landscape architect, Georgia Hi-Lo Trail. "As we create safer pathways for cycling, walking, and outdoor recreation, we'll be able to address disparities in physical and mental health and serve more kids with our Kids Bike League program, including summer camps, monthly ride days, and educational courses."

Genesis also hosted a STEAM workshop from Child Creativity Lab at the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club in Savannah. Intertwining the values of creativity and sustainability, this workshop allowed students to use their imagination and develop their own concept for a future mobility vehicle using reclaimed and upcycled materials. After showcasing their vehicle designs, the students received a special look at the advanced technology of the electrified Genesis GV60.

Georgia Hi-Lo Trail, Inc.

Georgia Hi-Lo Trail, Inc. is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to connecting and empowering rural Georgia through the development of the 211-mile Georgia Hi-Lo Trail. The trail will join communities across an 8-county area. When complete the trail will connect to the 39-mile Firefly Trail to create the longest paved trail in the U.S.

Georgia Hi-Lo Trail programming includes the following initiatives to promote its values and raise awareness for its mission. Kids Bike League serves children within the eight-county region to deliver equal access to bikes, opportunities to ride, and empowerment for growth. Learn more on KidsBikeLeague.org. Athens to Savannah Ride, scheduled for October 17-20, 2024, offers cyclists the choice between a 3-day road ride or a 4-day gravel ride, both covering 285 miles and finishing in Historic Downtown Savannah. Learn more on AthensToSavannah.com.

Genesis Gives

Genesis Gives is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor America. Expanding on the brand's commitment to the highest standards of performance and its athletic elegance design identity, Genesis Gives supports nonprofit organizations with the goal of improving access to, and performance in, youth sports and STEAM education in under resourced communities. Since 2022, Genesis has donated nearly $1.8 million to support communities across the country. For more information, visit www.GenesisGives.com.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, GV80, and GV80 Coupe – Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

