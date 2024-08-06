GENESIS SURPASSES 50 STANDALONE FACILITIES IN UNITED STATES, ADDS 21 NEW RETAILERS

Brand retailer network expands to 56 standalone facilities in the United States with the addition of 21 new dedicated Genesis retailers

with the addition of 21 new dedicated Genesis retailers First dedicated Genesis retail facilities open in Arizona , Colorado , Connecticut , Indiana , Kentucky , Mississippi , Nevada , and Virginia

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis today announced a significant expansion to its retail network with the opening of 21 new standalone facilities across the United States. The brand now counts 56 dedicated retail facilities nationwide.

GENESIS SURPASSES 50 STANDALONE FACILTIES IN UNITED STATES, ADDS 21 NEW RETAILERS

"In two short years, Genesis' retail footprint has grown rapidly from one dedicated retail facility in Louisiana to 56 retail facilities nationwide," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "Introducing 21 new standalone Genesis retailers, including nine in eight states for the very first time, marks a key milestone in our retail network expansion. Communities across the country now have a permanent home to discover our award-winning product portfolio and an elevated purchase and ownership experience."

New Genesis Facilities Added to Retail Network

Retailer Dealer Principal/Auto Group City, State Genesis of Ontario Rusnak Auto Group Ontario, Calif. Genesis of Palm Springs Jerry Johnson Palm Springs, Calif. Genesis of Las Vegas Lithia Motors, Inc. Las Vegas, Nev. Larry H. Miller Genesis of Peoria Asbury Automotive Group Peoria, Ariz. Genesis of Scottsdale Earnhardt Auto Centers Scottsdale, Ariz. Genesis of Littleton McDonald Auto Group Littleton, Colo. Genesis of Round Rock Penske Automotive Group Round Rock, Texas Genesis of Milwaukee Boucher Automotive Group Waukesha, Wis. Genesis of Aurora Ed Napleton Automotive Group Aurora, Ill. Genesis of Bloomington-Normal O'Brien Auto Team Normal, Ill. Genesis of Schaumburg Patrick Dealer Group Schaumburg, Ill. Genesis of Carmel Ed Napleton Automotive Group Indianapolis, Ind. Genesis of Lexington Don Franklin Auto Group Lexington, Ky. Genesis of Hattiesburg Mac Grubbs Hattiesburg, Miss. Genesis of Alexandria Kevin Riley Alexandria, Va. Genesis of Milford Jeff Merriam Milford, Conn. Genesis of Macon Charles Cantrell III Macon, Ga. Jenkins Genesis of Leesburg Jenkins Auto Group Leesburg, Fla. Jenkins Genesis of Ocala Jenkins Auto Group Ocala, Fla. Lakeland Genesis Greg Balasco Lakeland, Fla. Wallace Genesis William Wallace Stuart, Fla.

At Genesis, the customer's time and convenience are at the center of the retail experience. Each Genesis facility welcomes customers as honored guests into an open floor plan with distinct brand elements and the brand's growing sedan and SUV portfolio. In-store, customers can take advantage of Genesis Concierge, a complimentary service pairing customers with a personal advisor to aid in the shopping experience. Personal advisors provide a seamless experience for customers from scheduling test drives at the facility or residence to arranging vehicle delivery.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, GV80, and GV80 Coupe – Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models.

