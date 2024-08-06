GENESIS SURPASSES 50 STANDALONE FACILITIES IN UNITED STATES, ADDS 21 NEW RETAILERS

News provided by

Genesis Motor America

Aug 06, 2024, 12:15 ET

  • Brand retailer network expands to 56 standalone facilities in the United States with the addition of 21 new dedicated Genesis retailers
  • First dedicated Genesis retail facilities open in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nevada, and Virginia

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis today announced a significant expansion to its retail network with the opening of 21 new standalone facilities across the United States. The brand now counts 56 dedicated retail facilities nationwide.

Continue Reading
GENESIS SURPASSES 50 STANDALONE FACILTIES IN UNITED STATES, ADDS 21 NEW RETAILERS
GENESIS SURPASSES 50 STANDALONE FACILTIES IN UNITED STATES, ADDS 21 NEW RETAILERS

"In two short years, Genesis' retail footprint has grown rapidly from one dedicated retail facility in Louisiana to 56 retail facilities nationwide," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "Introducing 21 new standalone Genesis retailers, including nine in eight states for the very first time, marks a key milestone in our retail network expansion. Communities across the country now have a permanent home to discover our award-winning product portfolio and an elevated purchase and ownership experience."

New Genesis Facilities Added to Retail Network

Retailer

Dealer Principal/Auto Group

City, State

Genesis of Ontario

Rusnak Auto Group

Ontario, Calif.

Genesis of Palm Springs

Jerry Johnson

Palm Springs, Calif.

Genesis of Las Vegas

Lithia Motors, Inc.

Las Vegas, Nev.

Larry H. Miller Genesis of Peoria

Asbury Automotive Group

Peoria, Ariz.

Genesis of Scottsdale

Earnhardt Auto Centers

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Genesis of Littleton

McDonald Auto Group

Littleton, Colo.

Genesis of Round Rock

Penske Automotive Group

Round Rock, Texas

Genesis of Milwaukee

Boucher Automotive Group

Waukesha, Wis.

Genesis of Aurora

Ed Napleton Automotive Group

Aurora, Ill.

Genesis of Bloomington-Normal

O'Brien Auto Team

Normal, Ill.

Genesis of Schaumburg

Patrick Dealer Group

Schaumburg, Ill.

Genesis of Carmel

Ed Napleton Automotive Group

Indianapolis, Ind.

Genesis of Lexington

Don Franklin Auto Group

Lexington, Ky.

Genesis of Hattiesburg

Mac Grubbs

Hattiesburg, Miss.

Genesis of Alexandria

Kevin Riley

Alexandria, Va.

Genesis of Milford

Jeff Merriam

Milford, Conn.

Genesis of Macon

Charles Cantrell III

Macon, Ga.

Jenkins Genesis of Leesburg

Jenkins Auto Group

Leesburg, Fla.

Jenkins Genesis of Ocala

Jenkins Auto Group

Ocala, Fla.

Lakeland Genesis

Greg Balasco

Lakeland, Fla.

Wallace Genesis

William Wallace

Stuart, Fla.

At Genesis, the customer's time and convenience are at the center of the retail experience. Each Genesis facility welcomes customers as honored guests into an open floor plan with distinct brand elements and the brand's growing sedan and SUV portfolio. In-store, customers can take advantage of Genesis Concierge, a complimentary service pairing customers with a personal advisor to aid in the shopping experience. Personal advisors provide a seamless experience for customers from scheduling test drives at the facility or residence to arranging vehicle delivery.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, GV80, and GV80 Coupe – Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

SOURCE Genesis Motor America

Also from this source

GENESIS ART INITIATIVES ESTABLISH A PARTNERSHIP WITH THE METROPOLITIAN MUSEUM OF ART IN NEW YORK, INTRODUCING THE GENESIS FACADE COMMISSION

GENESIS ART INITIATIVES ESTABLISH A PARTNERSHIP WITH THE METROPOLITIAN MUSEUM OF ART IN NEW YORK, INTRODUCING THE GENESIS FACADE COMMISSION

Genesis announced today the establishment of Genesis Art Initiatives, aimed at celebrating art as an authentic experience to discover the truly...
GENESIS NAMED AS OFFICIAL AUTOMOTIVE PARTNER OF THE MICHELIN GUIDE

GENESIS NAMED AS OFFICIAL AUTOMOTIVE PARTNER OF THE MICHELIN GUIDE

Genesis Motor America today announced its official automotive partnership with the MICHELIN Guide, the premier dining guide for unforgettable...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Retail

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics