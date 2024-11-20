GENESIS UNVEILS NEWLY REDESIGNED GV70 AND ELECTRIFIED GV70 SUVS

The exterior designs of GV70 and Electrified GV70 embrace Genesis' "Athletic Elegance" design philosophy and have been elevated with enhanced details, such as a dual-weave mesh radiator grille and iconic two-line headlamps. The interior has also been improved in both models to create an enhanced experience for drivers and passengers.

"GV70 is our most popular model in North America, and we've welcomed over 85,000 customers into the GV70 family in just three short years," said Claudia Márquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "The newly redesigned GV70 and Electrified GV70 offer all of the utility and interior refinement of a great SUV without sacrificing the fun-to-drive character that Genesis vehicles are known for."

Bold New Exterior and Interior Designs

The exteriors of the 2026 GV70 and Electrified GV70 showcase various intricate yet bold details. The GV70's front fascia includes a redesigned G-Matrix Crest Grille and multi-lens array (MLA) headlamps. The Electrified GV70's G-Matrix Crest Grille is tailored for an electrified vehicle (EV) and comes with a newly redesigned charge port.

The updated GV70 and Electrified GV70 feature Genesis' iconic two-line headlamps equipped with micro lens array (MLA) technology, striking a balance between advanced technology, elegant design and a distinctive look.

The front end has been enhanced with a bolder skid plate design, creating a robust stance that is complemented by extended air intake grilles, creating a uniquely sporty appearance. The athletic side profile has been accentuated with newly redesigned 19" and 21" wheel options. In the rear, the turn signals have been redesigned to align with the front headlamps' two-line concept.

The interiors of the new GV70 and Electrified GV70 infuse high-tech sensibility with Genesis' distinctive Korean-inspired design principle, the Beauty of White Space. The all-new 27-inch OLED display integrates the cluster and infotainment system into a single expansive horizontal layout.

GV70 comes in ten different exterior colors, including new Ceres Blue, which was inspired by the dwarf planet between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. Four Nappa leather color options, led by Ultramarine Blue, provide a robust set of choices for customers.

The Electrified GV70 comes in six exterior colors and two interior color options.

Elevated Convenience

Numerous convenience features have been added to elevate the in-cabin experience for both drivers and passengers.

Enhanced voice recognition controls allow the driver to easily control vehicle functions like HVAC settings, window position, and more. Improved Over-the-Air update capabilities ensure that the vehicle has the latest features and capabilities available. GV70 and Electrified GV70 are also available with Digital Key, which lets an owner seamlessly access, control, manage and customize their vehicle, and Smart Key has been extended to the second row, making it easier to access.

Also new for the 2026 model year is Terrain Mode, which allows drivers to drive in the optimized mode – snow, mud or sand – depending on road conditions.

GV70 maintains a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance features across Driving and Parking Convenience & Safety capabilities. New features include steering wheel Hands-On Detection (HOD), improved Lane Following Assist functionality, and upgraded Remote Smart Parking Assist with forward-to-back, parallel, and now diagonal parking capabilities.

Refined Experience

The newly redesigned GV70 boasts a range of additional features that deliver an elevated driving experience.

The available Bang & Olufsen surround system with Beosonic technology provides rich, immersive sounds through 16 speakers complementing the new adjustable interior ambient lighting function. Triple-zone fully automatic HVAC delivers an improved in-cabin experience for the driver and all passengers. While a relocated wireless charging location allows for easier access to personal devices.

The vehicle comes with two powertrain options: a 2.5L inline 4 turbo gasoline engine producing 300 horsepower and a 3.5L V6 twin turbo gasoline engine capable of 375 horsepower.

GV70's comfort and stability has been enhanced through the introduction of Highway Body Motion Control which controls front and rear dampening forces when accelerating or decelerating, while the existing Road Preview feature uses forward-facing cameras to read the road surface and control the vehicle's Electronically Controlled suspension to optimize comfort and minimize impact.

Electrified GV70: NACS Comes Standard

The Electrified GV70 features a new charge port that improves access and convenience for customers. The charging port door now has an electric motor which can be opened and closed more easily. A heating element has been applied to aid charging port access in cold weather, and new lighting has been added to the charging port location to help at night or in darker environments, like parking garages.

The Electrified GV70 comes exclusively with a North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge port, and a Combined Charging System (CCS) adapter, enabling seamless access to a nationwide network of more than 36,000 NACS and CCS DC fast chargers. This will more than double the size of the DC fast charging network available to Genesis EV customers.

The Electrified GV70 is also equipped with a larger 84kWh high-capacity battery that will offer more range, providing customers with greater flexibility.

Genesis Retail Network Expansion

Genesis aims to deliver the best products paired with a seamless customer experience. GV70 has driven significant growth for the Genesis brand and is the brand's most popular model in North America, selling 85,689 vehicles since 2021.

As GV70 gains in popularity, the brand is expanding its footprint to better serve customers nationwide. Genesis recently opened its 60th standalone U.S. retail facility with the addition of four new locations to its growing network. Since the end of the summer, Washington State and Minnesota each welcomed their first facilities, while two more locations have opened in Florida and New York.

Retailer Auto Group City, State Genesis of Kirkland Lee Johnson Group Kirkland, Wash. Genesis of Minneapolis Luther Automotive Golden Valley, Minn. Genesis of White Plains Pepe Auto Group White Plains, N.Y. Genesis of North East Jacksonville Donald Jenkins Auto Group Jacksonville, Fla.

In Canada, Genesis continues to exceed expectations as a new brand, growing sales and its retail network. With 10,673 vehicles sold, GV70 excels in the Canadian market delivering year-over-year growth since the model's launch in 2021. As of November 2024, the brand now counts 30 Genesis distributors in Canada, allowing Canadian customers in communities across the country to experience the brand's elevated purchase and ownership experience.

The 2026 GV70 and Electrified GV70 will arrive at retailers in the first half of 2025. More details will be available closer to launch.

