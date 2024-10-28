GENESIS, U.S. SOCCER FOUNDATION, AND MLS PLAYERS ASSOCIATION UNVEIL NEW MINI-PITCH AT BROADWAY YMCA IN NEW YORK

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis, U.S. Soccer Foundation, and MLS Players Association (MLSPA) have proudly unveiled a new mini-pitch at the Broadway YMCA on Staten Island, New York. Following the recent opening of a Musco Mini-Pitch System™ in Hollywood, Fla., this project marks the second installation through the partnership between Genesis and U.S. Soccer Foundation.

Lisa Crosby, N.Y. Assembly District 61, Paul Matrecano, N.Y. Senate District 23, Meghan Sinback, executive director, Broadway YMCA, Steve Kaufman, general manager, Genesis of Brooklyn, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America, Sharon Greenberger, president and CEO, YMCA of Greater New York, Mark Marenzana, general manager - eastern region, Genesis Motor America, Ed Foster-Simeon, president and CEO, U.S. Soccer Foundation, Michael Reid, senior group manager, regional operations, Genesis Motor America, Danny Ianelli, general sales manager, Genesis of Brooklyn, Darius Aziz, sales consultant, Genesis of Brooklyn, Sam Pirozzolo, assemblyman, N.Y. Assembly District 63, at Broadway YMCA on Staten Island, N.Y., on October 23, 2024 (Photo/Genesis)

"At Genesis, we are committed to creating opportunities for local communities that extend beyond our brand," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer, Genesis Motor North America. "We are delighted to continue supporting youth development through projects like this mini-pitch, which will provide a safe environment for children to engage in sports and reach their full potential."

The grand opening featured children and coaches in a ceremonial first kick, followed by an inaugural scrimmage on the mini-pitch. In addition to playing games and enjoying food from local vendors with their families, participants received commemorative jerseys.

"Having access to youth sports is about so much more than fun and games," said Ed Foster-Simeon, president and CEO, U.S. Soccer Foundation. "That's why we are thrilled to open this new mini-pitch with Genesis, MLSPA, and Broadway YMCA because it will give kids more access to soccer and all its benefits. Together, we're creating more safe places to play for children in under-resourced communities that improve their health and well-being."

The Musco Mini-Pitch System includes a customized, hard-court surface suited for soccer programs and pick-up games that serve as community hubs, encourage physical activity, and provide more opportunities for play. This mini-pitch is part of U.S. Soccer Foundation's Safe Places to Play program, which aims to create 1,000 mini-pitches across the country by 2026. To date, U.S. Soccer Foundation has installed more than 750 mini-pitches nationwide.

"The MLSPA is excited to be a part of the mini-pitch opening at the Broadway YMCA," said Bob Foose, executive director, MLSPA. "All MLS Players are thrilled to assist in creating another safe place to play for the youth of the communities that they live and work in."

Through Genesis Gives, Genesis partners with organizations to improve access to youth sports in under-resourced communities. Participation in sports not only promotes physical and mental well-being, but also provides a platform for developing critical life skills such as resilience, collaboration, and teamwork.

"Soccer is a powerful platform that brings families and communities together across languages, generations, and cultures," said Sharon Greenberger, president and CEO, YMCA of Greater New York. "The YMCA is proud to partner with the U.S. Soccer Foundation to make soccer more accessible to New Yorkers in advance of the 2026 World Cup, and this mini-pitch is an important step forward in those efforts. We are grateful to the MLS Players Association and Genesis Gives for generously funding this exciting addition to the Broadway Y campus, which will help the children of Staten Island to learn, work together, and develop critical life skills."

Genesis Gives

Genesis Gives is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor America. Expanding on the brand's commitment to the highest standards of performance and its athletic elegance design identity, Genesis Gives supports nonprofit organizations with the goal of improving access to, and performance in, youth sports and STEAM education in under-resourced communities. Since 2022, Genesis has donated nearly $1.8 million to support communities across the country. For more information, visit www.genesisgives.com.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 220 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 70 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

U.S. Soccer Foundation

As the national leader for sports-based youth development in under-resourced areas, the U.S. Soccer Foundation is on a mission to let soccer do what it does: change absolutely everything. Founded as a legacy of the 1994 FIFA World Cup, the Foundation provides underserved communities access to innovative play spaces and evidence-based soccer programs that instill hope, foster well-being, and help youth achieve their fullest potential. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Soccer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information visit www.ussoccerfoundation.org or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA)

The Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) is the labor union and exclusive bargaining representative for all Major League Soccer (MLS) players, ensuring the protection of their bargained-for rights. Established in 2003, the MLSPA serves to promote players' collective best interests, amplify their voices, and represent them in their group commercial and licensing activities. The MLSPA is a democratic organization, run by and for players. To learn more please visit www.mlsplayers.org.

YMCA of Greater New York

For more than 170 years, the YMCA of Greater New York has been helping all New Yorkers reach their full potential. As New York City's leading nonprofit community service and wellness organization, the Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they're from, by providing access and opportunities for all to learn, grow, and thrive. We provide a place to play, to be healthy, and to give back. We give parents childcare, young adults job training, seniors a way to connect, and children a safe place to go. By bringing people together from different backgrounds, perspectives, and generations, the Y improves overall health and well-being, ignites youth empowerment, and connects and supports diverse communities across New York City. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @ymcanyc.

