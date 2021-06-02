Genesys Announces Support for New Instagram Messaging

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, has announced new Messenger API support for Instagram, providing companies with a new way to interact and orchestrate personalized experiences across marketing, sales and service for customers on one of the world's largest social media platforms.

Instagram is quickly becoming a preferred social platform for companies to engage consumers with its global reach and a growing audience of more than a billion users. It is the community through which people can explore, discover, connect, and buy. In fact, 90 percent of its users follow a business, and 50 percent are more interested in a brand when they see ads for it on Instagram. With so much opportunity to create deeper relationships with customers, companies need to be responsive and establish personal connections in a way that builds trust and earns loyalty.

Now with Genesys, companies will be able to interact with consumers through private Instagram messaging to provide personalized experiences at scale, to answer product questions, address concerns, and more, based on their customer profile and service history. And for consumers, they can conveniently connect to companies from within the Instagram platform, sending messages directly as they browse through stories, feeds and shops. If the consumer seeks deeper engagement, they can even initiate a conversation with a live representative from the messaging feed.

"Instagram is one of the most influential social platforms, but until now, brands haven't been able to fully tap into the marketing potential of the platform as there wasn't an easy way to privately respond to questions and provide information at scale," said Barry O'Sullivan , Executive Vice President and General Manager of Genesys Digital and AI. "With Messenger API for Instagram, we can enable brands to engage at a deeper level to influence the consumer journey from discovery to purchase, forging stronger customer relationships while extending the value of marketing spend."

"We are delighted that Genesys is launching Messenger API support for Instagram on its platforms. The Messenger API for Instagram is now available for all developers who make it possible for brands to improve and enhance messaging experiences with customers," said Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, VP of Platform Partnerships at Messenger. "By integrating the Messenger API for Instagram, businesses and developers can effectively scale messaging workflows to better own the customer experience and build more authentic relationships."

Genesys' support for the Messenger API for Instagram builds on the company's customer experience leadership across digital channels, including Facebook, WhatsApp, webchat, SMS, and email. Available later this summer, Genesys will provide native support for Instagram messaging on its digital customer engagement platform, enabling companies to easily engage with customers, seamlessly transition conversations across digital and voice channels, and orchestrate high-touch customer experiences.

Every year, Genesys® delivers more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in over 100 countries. Through the power of the cloud and AI, our technology connects every customer moment across marketing, sales and service on any channel, while also improving employee experiences.

