Genesys Appoints Arthur P. Johnson, Jr. to its Operating Committee

"We're coming off a strong fiscal year driven by accelerated cloud growth," said Tony Bates, chief executive officer and chair, Genesys. "Our Experience as a Service (TM) vision has resonated with the market as it represents the future of what's possible in customer engagement. Arthur's diverse expertise leading high growth companies will help guide us in the areas that are most strategic to our next phase of success."

Johnson currently serves as chief strategy officer at Pure Storage (NSYE: PSTG) and on the board of directors for Quick Base. Prior to joining Pure Storage in 2018 to drive the company's overall corporate strategy, M&A and strategic planning activities, Johnson served as the vice president of strategy, Corporate Development and Global Partnerships at Twilio, operating partner at Andreesen Horowitz and chief operating officer for Cisco WebEx.

"Companies increasingly recognize the potential of their customer experience function to serve as a strategic business lever, but few have the ability to realize it," said Johnson. "To help companies through this transformation, Genesys and its leadership team have a bold vision to reinvent how customer experiences are orchestrated. It's an exciting time to help steer the company at a critical point in its growth trajectory."

