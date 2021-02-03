Genesys Appoints Kelly Battles as First Independent Member of Company Operating Committee

"Our business has never been stronger and now is the time to deepen our financial leadership," said Tony Bates, chief executive officer of Genesys. "The additions of Kelly and Sharon will enable Genesys to increase our focus on the strategic and operational finance functions essential to our next phase of growth. Together, these appointments will help us strengthen our corporate governance, position us to achieve our financial goals and maximize company value."

As the first independent member of the Genesys operating committee and chair of the audit committee, Battles will provide oversight for the company's financial reporting, audit and systems of internal controls. She draws upon more than 30 years of leadership expertise driving SaaS companies' financial transformations. Currently, she holds appointments on the boards of directors and audit committees for Arista Networks and DataStax and has also served as audit committee chair of the Wikimedia Foundation Board of Directors. Previously, she was chief financial officer (CFO) for Quora, Bracket Computing and Host Analytics and has held leadership roles with IronPort Systems, Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard, McKinsey and J.P. Morgan.

"It's rare to find a company with the people, culture and market opportunity that Genesys has right now," said Kelly Battles, Genesys operating committee member and audit chair. "With its diverse solution-set driven by digital-first innovations leveraging the cloud and AI, the company is on a significant upward trajectory. It's a pivotal time to join the company, and I intend to help Genesys position itself for enduring success."

As chief accounting officer (CAO), Virag will lead the company's global accounting, tax, internal controls, procurement, sourcing and facilities teams. She brings to Genesys extensive experience helping complex global organizations optimize processes, recruit and develop talent, and improve internal controls to adhere to the most stringent financial reporting requirements.

Prior to her role at Genesys, Virag was CFO at NeoGenomics Labs and was CAO at Aetna and AES Corp. She also held several financial leadership roles at General Electric Company and General Motors Company. Prior to that, she was a director at the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) and was a member of the Deloitte & Touche audit staff. In addition, Virag previously served as a member of the Financial Accounting Standards Advisory Council (FASAC) for the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB.)

