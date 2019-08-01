Genesys Awarded GSA's New Contact Center SIN for Automation

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States federal government, as well as qualifying state, local and tribal agencies, can now leverage industry-leading solutions from Genesys® (www.genesys.com) with ease to deliver better, faster service to constituents across multiple communication channels, including phone, text, webchat and social. This is the result of the global leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact center solutions being named an awardee of the General Services Administration (GSA) IT 70 Automated Contact Center Solutions (ACCS) IM 132-20 contract vehicle.

The new special item number (SIN) 132-20 contract, referred to as the "Contact Center SIN," gives public sector entities a list of pre-vetted, experienced vendors from which to choose. As federal, state and local agencies work to modernize their customer experience strategy to keep up with today's standards, they now have a more efficient procurement process for artificial intelligence (AI), chat and voice bot and speech recognition solutions including those from Genesys. This is increasingly important following a mandate in the President's Management Agenda to improve citizen interactions with government services like Federal Student Aid, Emergency and Disaster Relief, Airport Security Screening, Veterans Health Care, and more.

"Today, more than 65% of U.S. government agency employees cite customer experience as a priority," said David York, senior vice president of the U.S. Public Sector, Genesys. "An important part of the equation is a robust omnichannel customer experience platform that easily enables agencies to connect with constituents anytime, anywhere by leveraging the cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and more. We already help hundreds of public sector organizations around the world to make customer interactions as smooth and efficient as possible. Our latest SIN award will enable us to help even more U.S. government agencies enhance the services they deliver in a cost-effective manner."

The Genesys GSA IT Schedule 70 contract is held by long-time partner Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®.

"We are proud to partner with a solutions provider that is committed to delivering innovative solutions that help organizations seamlessly connect with consumers," said Patrick Gallagher, senior vice president of sales at Carahsoft. "The addition of Genesys to the Contact Center SIN is an important step in making the company's solutions and expertise more accessible to agencies pursuing IT transformation goals. We look forward to collaborating with the Genesys team and our reseller partners to empower the federal government's IT modernization initiatives."

Genesys solutions, including the PureCloud®, PureConnect™ and PureEngage™ applications, are available via the cloud or on-premises through SIN 132-20 under Carahsoft's GSA Schedule 70 No. GS-35F-0119Y; SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B; and additional state, local and education contracts and cooperative purchasing agreements including NASPO ValuePoint, NCPA and National IPA. For more information, contact the Genesys team at Carahsoft at (877) 733-2007 and Genesys@Carahsoft.com.

About Genesys

Genesys® powers more than 25 billion of the world's best customer experiences each year. Our success comes from connecting employee and customer conversations on any channel. Every day, 11,000 companies in more than 100 countries trust our #1 customer experience platform to drive great business outcomes and create lasting relationships. Combining the best of technology and human ingenuity, we build solutions that mirror natural communication and work the way you think. Our industry-leading solutions foster true omnichannel engagement because they perform equally well across channels, on-premises and in the cloud. Experience communication as it should be: fluid, instinctive and profoundly empowering. Visit genesys.com on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and the Genesys blog.

©2019 Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc. All rights reserved. Genesys, the Genesys logo, Blended AI, Kate, PureCloud, PureConnect and PureEngage are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

Shaunna Morgan

Senior Public Relations Manager

Genesys

Shaunna.morgan@genesys.com

+1 317-493-4241

Adriana Saldaña

Sterling Communications

genesys@sterlingpr.com

+1 408-395-5500

SOURCE Genesys

Related Links

http://www.genesys.com

