Genesys Celebrates the Best in Customer Innovation at CX18 Customer Experience Conference

The Genesys Customer Innovation Awards recognize industry leaders in achieving exceptional customer experience and remarkable customer service innovation and transformation. This year, Genesys is celebrating eight industry leaders in six award categories. Genesys customers partners and employees submitted nearly 100 nominations featuring customer experience trailblazers from around the world. Finalists were evaluated by an executive panel of judges, including industry analysts and past Customer Innovation Award winners.

"Once again, we are thrilled and impressed with the level of ingenuity, excellence and stellar business outcomes demonstrated by our Customer Innovation Award Winners," said Tom Eggemeier, president of Genesys. "We celebrate these industry leaders that rely on Genesys technology to help them connect every moment with their customers and produce the kinds of results organizations need to thrive today."

The winners of the 2018 Genesys Customer Innovation Awards are:

The CX Globetrotter — Emirates Airline

Best global rollout of the Genesys Customer Experience Platform The CX Innovator — Bradesco Next

Best omnichannel customer success story The CX Pioneer — AFFINBANK, QuinStreet and VIPKID

Best new customer — breaking silos with a fast deployment The CX Mover — Westpac New Zealand

Best cloud customer migration and/or deployment The CX Visionary — Heineken Mexico

Best success story of switching to Genesys from another platform The CX Game Changer: Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator

Best Story of Making a Difference with CX Technology

Winners were also evaluated for their participation in the Genesys Customer Advocacy Program (GCAP), an online forum for customers to promote successful transformation initiatives, gain insights into industry news and trends, and network with thought leaders and peers on best practices.

CX18 is the annual Genesys conference that gathers together the strongest ecosystem of solutions, customers, partners and technology pushing the boundaries and future of customer experience.

Follow the excitement at CX18 on social media using the hashtag #CX18.

About Genesys

Genesys® powers more than 25 billion of the world's best customer experiences each year. Our success comes from connecting employee and customer conversations on any channel, every day. With 11,000 companies in more than 100 countries trust our #1 customer experience platform to drive great business outcomes and create lasting relationships. Combining the best of technology and human ingenuity, we build solutions that mirror natural communication and work the way you think. Our industry-leading solutions foster true omnichannel engagement because they perform equally well across channels, on-premises and in the cloud. Experience communication as it should be: fluid, instinctive and profoundly empowering. Visit genesys.com on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and the Genesys blog.

©2018 Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc. All rights reserved. Genesys and the Genesys logo are registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

Contacts:

Rachel Faulkner

Genesys

rachel.faulkner@genesys.com

+1 317-715-8109

Lisa Hawes

Sterling Communications

genesys@sterlingpr.com

+1 408-395-5500

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genesys-celebrates-the-best-in-customer-innovation-at-cx18-customer-experience-conference-300639727.html

SOURCE Genesys

Related Links

http://www.genesys.com

