Genesys Cloud Enhances Customer Experience for TechStyle Fashion Group

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, the leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact center solutions, announces that TechStyle Fashion Group ("TechStyle"), the global fashion retailer known for its membership-based digital brands, has deployed Genesys Cloud at 11 locations around the world. TechStyle is using the high velocity innovation platform from Genesys to enhance the level of personalized customer care it provides to its more than 5 million members worldwide.

Currently, 1,000 fashion consultants and corporate team members from TechStyle's Global Member Services division use Genesys Cloud to deliver dedicated support to customers across its brands, including Fabletics, Savage X Fenty, JustFab, ShoeDazzle and FabKids. TechStyle chose Genesys Cloud for its proven stability, scalability and continuous release of new features, as well as its extensive feature set that can easily be customized and extended.

The best of build and buy

Genesys Cloud's smart data layer and public APIs allow TechStyle to power new connections between applications, integrate critical systems and build custom solutions.

Aarde Cosseboom, TechStyle's Senior Director of Global Member Services Technology, Analytics, and Product, commented, "We are technology-driven at our core with the majority of our systems built in-house. This time around, we wanted an out-of-the-box solution with rich capabilities so we could deploy quickly while also delivering rapid time-to-value. In addition, we wanted the ability to cost-effectively customize the platform when needed. Genesys Cloud checks both boxes."

Out with the old, in with the new

Deploying Genesys Cloud was fast and cost-effective as a result of the platform's ease of integration with TechStyle's existing solutions, including its proprietary customer relationship management system. The migration to Genesys Cloud was accomplished in just three months and employee on-boarding was a breeze. Cosseboom said, "The platform's intuitive interface made it easy for our agents to learn the new system. In fact, employees were up and running after only 45 minutes of e-learning and training."

Since cutting over to Genesys Cloud just two months ago, TechStyle has already benefited from the ability to more efficiently manage the 10 million-plus member interactions it receives each year across voice, web chat, social media and messaging apps. In addition, Genesys Cloud has provided TechStyle with new critical features like e-support reactive chat, integrated bots, social channel support and native workforce optimization capabilities.

"We've also gained the ability to route, measure and expand new digital service channels as customer preferences change over time," he continued. "Another benefit of Genesys Cloud is that we can now bridge additional channels to digital service agents for more cost effective and efficient member support."

Since uptime and stability are key requirements for TechStyle, it was important to choose a partner that could support its 24/7 needs. Genesys Cloud's three layers of redundancy are critical in providing the stability TechStyle needs.

Cosseboom is also pleased with the platform's scalability. "We can now easily flex the number of users up or down as needed. Since we're only paying for the people actually using the platform – not each named user regardless of whether they're online – we anticipate significant costs savings."

Easy-to-adopt innovations keep TechStyle ahead of the curve

The platform's flexible architecture and rapid innovation enable TechStyle to easily adopt technological advancements so it can stay ahead of member needs. The company has used artificial intelligence (AI) for several years, including an AI-powered voice bot from Genesys, which Cosseboom said was seamless to turn on with the new platform. He added, "We're eager to go even further. Genesys Cloud will make it simple for us to take advantage of the many existing AI-applications from the company as well as new innovations as soon as they're released."

"At TechStyle, our number one priority is using industry-leading technology to exceed our members' expectations for great service," said Cosseboom. "With Genesys Cloud, we have a robust customer experience platform with all the features we need to raise the bar on the service we provide to our members."

