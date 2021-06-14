Genesys Commits to a Sustainable Future

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, today published Moving Forward Together: Genesys 2020 Sustainability Report, announcing the company's commitment to a sustainable future for positive impact in the communities where we work and live. The report outlines Genesys' plans to establish more sustainable business practices through environment, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and sets goals for making a positive impact in the world.

Genesys has integrated sustainability as one of the four pillars around which the company is building its operational model to ensure strategy-aligned execution. As a global organization with nearly 7,000 customers, including over half of the Fortune Global 100, and more than 5,700 employees in 55 countries, Genesys is well positioned to help the customer experience ecosystem adopt more sustainable business strategies. Covering Genesys' 2021 fiscal year, which ended on January 31, 2021, the 2020 Sustainability Report will serve as a baseline for the company to measure progress while engaging with employees, customers, partners and suppliers in its efforts to move sustainability initiatives forward as an industry.

"We're making great strides at Genesys in transforming our strategy and growth through more sustainable business practices that holistically optimize our economic, social and environmental impact," said Bridgette McAdoo, Global Sustainability Officer at Genesys. "We recognize that sustainability is a team sport and that together, through our commitments and actions, we can impact our communities for generations to come."

The report identifies a number of promising areas for Genesys to make significant impact, including operational emissions, customer carbon reduction, workforce diversity, equity and inclusion, cybersecurity, ethical product use, artificial intelligence (AI) applications, and details the company's specific targets across the ESG categories. Among them:

Minimize the company's impact on the planet by becoming carbon neutral by 2030, including reducing customers' emissions by migrating their deployments to the cloud

Improve people's lives by using Genesys products in crisis communication, suicide prevention and other uses for good to touch one million lives by 2030

Further diversify the makeup of employees by improving the contingent of women in the workplace to 35 percent (8 percent increase) and in 40 percent director+ levels (15 percent increase) and underrepresented groups in the U.S. to 32 percent (10 percent increase) and in 32 percent (12 percent increase) director+ levels by 2030

Over the past year, Genesys has taken action to make progress on these goals, including:

Shifted to provide more sustainable office spaces and utility features, including a new office in Galway, Ireland located in a sustainably focused commercial center, designed and under construction using One Planet Living framework

located in a sustainably focused commercial center, designed and under construction using framework Adjusted to a more virtual footprint by updating policies for minimized work related travel and launching a new framework for a flexible workplace policy, decreasing employee commuting

Launched Genesys Rapid Response, a service that enables organizations to move teams remote in less than 48 hours. Rapid Response was provided at no cost to two-hundred companies, including organizations providing unemployment benefits and community pantries

Formally instituted a DE&I office and appointed the first Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, and grew inclusion groups by four. Genesys now has five employee groups, including: Genesys Women in Tech, Genesys Black Employees & Allies Members, Genesys Latinx in Tech, Genesys Women of Color, Genesys LGBTQ+ Employees & Allies

Joined Terra Carta and CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion to foster idea exchange and coordinate on accelerating the private sector's contribution to environmental sustainability and diversity

To learn more about the Genesys sustainability initiatives and progress, read the full report here.

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys® delivers more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in over 100 countries. Through the power of the cloud and AI, our technology connects every customer moment across marketing, sales and service on any channel, while also improving employee experiences. Genesys pioneered Experience as a ServiceSM so organizations of any size can provide true personalization at scale, interact with empathy, and foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com.

