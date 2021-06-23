Genesys Launches New Capabilities to Enable Rapid Innovation for AI-Driven Customer Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, has announced new tools that enable businesses to easily build and orchestrate their own bot experiences, integrate third party messaging applications, and provide employees with technical training. And a new flexible consumption model gives companies access to Genesys solutions so they can scale or deploy new capabilities whenever they want, allowing them to meet changing customer and business needs.

The pandemic drastically accelerated enterprise adoption of cloud and digital technologies, putting many businesses years ahead of schedule. By 2022, 70% of all organizations will have accelerated use of digital technologies — transforming existing business processes to drive customer engagement, employee productivity, and business resiliency, according to IDC.1 The shift toward digital products and services is here to stay; customer experience (CX) is now a competitive advantage in the race to gain market share and customer loyalty.

Leveraging the scalability and agility of the cloud, Genesys enables companies to orchestrate real-time customer experiences that drive business value. With new low-code tools, companies quickly create personalized experiences that can be deployed across multiple channels.

New capabilities include:

Bot development and orchestration: New Dialog Engine Bot Flows, an intuitive drag-and-drop, low-code visual interface, allows business users to build and deploy AI-driven bots. It identifies automation opportunities, taps into existing customer data to understand context, and orchestrates a personalized customer journey to deliver a seamless conversational experience across digital and voice.

These new features and other Genesys solutions are now available through Genesys Choice, a flexible consumption model that provides access to all voice, AI, workforce engagement/optimization and digital capabilities — all with a single annual subscription. Companies can quickly scale up or down; and turn functionalities on or off to adjust for seasonal trends, shifting consumer preferences, product cycles, and other business trends. And through continuous deployment, Genesys customers have instant access to new updates and features delivered via the cloud, enabling engineers to spend more time innovating and less time updating.

"In healthcare, doing more with less is pretty commonplace. The ability to easily integrate third-applications on our own helps us engage with our patients more effectively," said Robert Allen , Manager of Communication Center Technical Operations, Rochester Regional Health. "And, access to the latest Genesys technology through regular cloud-delivered updates enables us to continuously innovate and deliver more personalized patient experiences across every touchpoint."

"We want every student to feel like their experience was personally designed for them," said Adam Davis , Vice President of Operations, Western Governors University . "Genesys provides us with the flexibility to build personalized experiences while being more self-sufficient. We don't need nearly as much external support as we previously did, and we can launch new features faster thanks to the open APIs."

, Vice President of Operations, . "Genesys provides us with the flexibility to build personalized experiences while being more self-sufficient. We don't need nearly as much external support as we previously did, and we can launch new features faster thanks to the open APIs." "Business today is more dynamic than even just a few years ago, and companies are subject to a great deal of unexpected changes," said Mary Wardley , Program Vice President, Customer Care and CRM, IDC. "The need for agility to adapt to external factors and meet the rapidly evolving customer expectations has only grown, however. Usage-based consumption models like Genesys Choice are starting to emerge and are unique in that they create elasticity in how businesses adopt the latest CX innovations while retaining control of spend."

