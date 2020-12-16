Genesys Launches the Future of Digital Customer Engagement

Genesys Digital will focus on enabling companies to keep pace with consumers' evolving preferences for digital engagement across the customer journey, whether using web chat for an inquiry, scheduling an appointment via text or receiving care from a chatbot. Genesys is already seeing this transition in its business with digital interactions growing more than 300 percent year over year. In fact, 15 percent of Genesys Cloud™ customers are now digital first. In addition, many of the company's largest enterprise customers using Genesys Multicloud are also experiencing a shift to digital with increasing volumes of chat sessions over phone calls. IDC predicts that by 2021, 65 percent of organizations will have moved to digital first through automated operations and contactless experiences, as physical interactions become an amenity of the past 1 .

"Businesses have to reinvent how they connect with customers in a digital first world," said Tony Bates, chief executive officer (CEO), Genesys "We're broadening our digital footprint to give brands the critical capabilities they need to orchestrate the overall customer experience so they can connect with today's consumers, anywhere on their path, on their terms. The future of customer engagement won't be defined by channel, but rather the consumer's experience of initiating contact with that brand."

Consumer-initiated, Digital-First Engagement

Genesys Digital is charged with delivering digital-based innovations driven by artificial intelligence (AI) that can be deployed independently or consumed alongside the company's product suite. Genesys appointed Barry O'Sullivan as the executive vice president (EVP) and general manager (GM) of Genesys Digital and AI. Under his leadership, the company will expand its focus on enabling brands to leverage their rich customer service data to inform future interactions and achieve better outcomes in the contact center and beyond. O'Sullivan transitions into the role from serving as the EVP and GM of Genesys Multicloud Solutions.

John Hernandez has been promoted as the EVP and GM of Genesys Multicloud Solutions. Hernandez joined Genesys earlier this year as GM of Genesys Engage™. He was previously CEO of Selligent, a cloud marketing platform, and chief operating officer (COO) of Salesforce's multi-billion-dollar Service Cloud business.

Olivier Jouve will continue to lead Genesys Cloud™ as EVP and GM. Jouve will work closely with O'Sullivan to advance the company's digital innovations, building on Genesys Cloud's track record of triple digit year-on-year growth for the last three years in a row.

"We've been investing in digital and AI to provide smarter, more seamless service for customers, and we're seeing tremendous progress," said Barry O'Sullivan, EVP and GM of Genesys Digital and AI. "We are better positioned than ever to accelerate our innovation to help businesses restore the power of human connection through a digital interaction at every point in the customer experience."

Cloud and Digital Services Growth Fuels Genesys Momentum

Despite the challenging environment, 2020 has been a record-setting year for Genesys across its business. With new bookings growth of more than 40 percent in every quarter of the year, the company has captured market share by acquiring hundreds of new customers, expanded deal sizes, increased cloud migrations and continued support of its install base. In addition, enterprise technology leaders, such as Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft and Zoom, have fueled the growth of the Genesys ecosystem as more companies look to extend the benefit of Experience as a Service SM. As a result of its vision and progress, Genesys has been recognized for its cloud market leadership from nearly all major industry analyst firms including Forrester , Frost and Sullivan and OMDIA .

