Genesys Named the Growth and Innovation Leader in New Frost & Sullivan Report

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, has been named as the top leader by Frost & Sullivan in the annual Frost Radar:™ North American Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Market 2021 report. The ECCC report analyzes the top-tier players and their growth and innovation leadership, notable accomplishments in the past year, and prospects for success based on their technology development roadmaps and effective go-to-market strategies.

"Customer experience has emerged as a top priority for businesses across all segments and industries, increasing the need for reliable, intuitive and scalable customer engagement solutions that adapt to their rapidly changing needs," said Marylou Maco, Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Field Operations at Genesys. "Businesses require a platform that can empower them orchestrate their customer data, communication channels, and technologies to deliver highly personalized, empathetic experiences for their customers. Our focus on bringing the industry's most innovative, fully integrated CX platform to our customers is what makes Genesys stand out, and it is why we couldn't be more excited to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as we deliver on our purpose to deliver the power of empathy to every experience."

"The breath of Genesys offerings, strong professional services expertise, partner ecosystem, and understanding of and execution on evolving customer care areas such as AI and CX set Genesys apart in the enterprise-class segment," says Nancy Jamison, Industry Director in ICT at Frost & Sullivan.

Genesys received the highest ranking for both growth and innovation, stemming from its ability to offer an all-in-one cloud contact center platform, the most complete marketplace, myriad high quality native features, a simple user interface, and stellar customization capabilities.

The Frost Radar report highlights a number of key strengths for Genesys, including:

Top tier in industry innovation with annual R&D investment exceeding $250 million , one of the largest R&D allocations specific to CX across the CCaaS market.

, one of the largest R&D allocations specific to CX across the CCaaS market. Innovation focus on analytics and reporting, native WFO, QM, recording, AI (self-service and automation), and digital engagement.

An increase in the Genesys developer community from 1,200 in 2019 to more than 2,500 by the end of 2020. Notably, internal developers use the same APIs as the developer community to drive innovation.

The evolution of the Genesys partner ecosystem to accelerate cloud adoption through strategic alliances, expanding networks, and its AppFoundry.

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys® delivers more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in over 100 countries. Through the power of the cloud and AI, our technology connects every customer moment across marketing, sales and service on any channel, while also improving employee experiences. Genesys pioneered Experience as a ServiceSM so organizations of any size can provide true personalization at scale, interact with empathy, and foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com.

©2021 Genesys. All rights reserved. Genesys, the Genesys logo, Genesys Cloud, Genesys Engage and Experience as a Service are trademarks, service marks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

