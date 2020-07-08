Genesys Names Marylou Maco New Head of Global Sales and Field Operations

"I want to congratulate Mark for a job well done – his contributions led to the success of Genesys, including building a high-performing sales team that consistently delivers strong results and has achieved the fastest growing cloud platform in the industry," said Tony Bates, chief executive officer, Genesys. "He guided the sales organization through a transformation with mastery and is leaving us with a solid foundation for a new leader to bring us to the next level. We thank him and wish him all the best."

Bates continued, "We are very excited to welcome Marylou as we continue to accelerate the momentum of our cloud business. She brings to Genesys a proven record of executing on disruptive sales strategies and increasing revenue for world-class enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS) companies. Marylou's leadership will usher in the next generation of Genesys customers and partners, while ensuring we stay committed to finding new opportunities to add value for the thousands of organizations we serve today."

Former Cisco, Oracle, Hewlett Packard Sales Executive Marylou Maco to Drive Cloud Growth

With nearly three decades of experience leading enterprise software, cloud services and network computing sales organizations, Maco has built billion-dollar businesses by driving predictable revenue gains, expanding market share and earning customer and partner loyalty. In her new role at Genesys, Maco will oversee the company's global commercial activities, field sales and channel operations, reporting directly to Bates. Her extensive success growing direct and indirect revenue for SaaS companies will help Genesys capitalize on its market opportunity to enable any organization to deliver truly personalized customer experiences that leverage cloud and artificial intelligence technologies.

Commenting on her new role Maco said, "The contact center industry is in the midst of a major transition as more companies accelerate the adoption of cloud technologies so they can innovate rapidly and deliver truly differentiated customer experiences. Genesys has a long and successful history, and I am thrilled to join the company at this time when we are uniquely positioned to help any organization anywhere, regardless of size or segment, transition to the cloud. I look forward to helping build the company's next phase of growth."

Previously, Maco held several executive sales leadership positions at software companies including Anaplan, CognitiveScale, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle and Cisco Systems, Inc. While serving as senior vice president of North American HCM Enterprise Sales at Oracle, she helped lead the pivot from a legacy on premises software organization into a fully cloud business, while ensuring more than 6,000 enterprise customers optimized their success. Additionally, as a vice president of Worldwide Enterprise Software Sales, Global Business Transformation at Cisco, she spearheaded a multi-year, global initiative to align assets and cloud consumption across a $6 billion portfolio. This included the effective rollout of a new business model and sales strategy that resulted in acquiring some of company's largest enterprise software customers.

Maco attended Penn State University and is involved with Junior Achievement, Habitat for Humanity and other Washington D.C. based charities.

