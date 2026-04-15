Genesys Works Receives $1 Million Grant from Salesforce to Advance Digital Transformation

Investment will strengthen the technology and support systems that help students and alumni succeed

HOUSTON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys Works, a national nonprofit that creates pathways to career success for high school students in underserved communities, announced today it has received a $1 million grant from Salesforce, the #1 AI CRM, to advance student and alumni outcomes across its national network.

A Genesys Works trainer guides a student through technical training, building the skills and workplace readiness needed to succeed in a year-long paid corporate internship.

This general operating investment will support Genesys Works' core model of paid internships, career skills training, and postsecondary success programming for high school students and young adults, while strengthening the organizational capacity needed to deliver these outcomes at scale.

"This investment from Salesforce helps us strengthen the tools and support our students and alumni rely on," said Byron V. Garrett, CEO of Genesys Works. "For 25 years, Genesys Works has helped young people gain real work experience, build strong networks, and stay on track for college and early career success. That kind of support can be transformative for their futures and their communities."

Through this funding, Genesys Works will serve hundreds of high school students through intensive summer training and year-long paid corporate internships, while expanding postsecondary success efforts for alumni ages 18 to 24. Alumni support includes mentorship, re-engagement, and partnerships that connect young adults to additional training, work-based learning opportunities, and early-career jobs.

"We have both a powerful opportunity and a responsibility to ensure that everyone has access to the knowledge, skills, and tools needed to thrive in this era of AI transformation," said Becky Ferguson, SVP of Philanthropy at Salesforce. "Salesforce is proud to support Genesys Works in their mission to create pathways for young learners to gain the skills and real workplace experience that can open doors for years to come."

The grant will also strengthen the systems and internal capabilities that allow Genesys Works to deliver high-quality programming consistently across regions. Investments in staff development, data-informed decision-making, and operational effectiveness will help teams better support students, alumni, and corporate partners, track progress toward outcomes, and continuously improve program quality.

"As we build for the future, it is clear that innovation and equity must go hand in hand, especially as more entry-level roles increasingly require prior experience," Garrett added. "Our students gain a full year of professional experience while still in high school and begin building meaningful connections that lead to additional internships in college and job opportunities after graduation."

The Genesys Works program includes eight weeks of technical and professional skills training, paid year-long internships during students' senior year, college and career coaching, and long-term alumni support. To date, the organization has served more than 14,000 students nationwide. Among those who complete the program, 90% enroll in college, and alumni earn a median income of $70,000 just six years after high school.

Genesys Works has more than 245 corporate partners across the Bay Area, Chicago, Houston, Jacksonville, Nashville, New York City, Tulsa, the Twin Cities and Washington, D.C.

To learn more or become a corporate partner, visit genesysworks.org/corporate-partners.

About Genesys Works

Genesys Works provides pathways to career success for high school students in underserved communities. Our program consists of 8weeks of technical and professional skills training, paid year-long corporate internships, college and career coaching, and long-term alumni support to move individuals out of economic inequality and into professional careers. Founded in 2002, Genesys Works now serves thousands of students annually in Chicago, Houston, Jacksonville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Nashville, New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Tulsa, and Washington's National Capital Region. To learn more, visit genesysworks.org.

SOURCE Genesys Works