Genetica and Weedpanion Join Forces to Introduce Flora Match to Canadian Consumers

News provided by

Genetica

11 Jul, 2023, 08:44 ET

Innovative AI-powered platform to aid Canadian consumers in finding relevant cannabis products while providing crucial data to brands.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genetica, the Kansas City-based tech company behind Flora AI, has announced a strategic partnership with Weedpanion, a premier cannabis technology platform in Canada. The partnership launches Genetica's advanced AI solution, Flora Match, on the Weedpanion platform, marking the solution's first appearance in the Canadian market.

The primary objective of the partnership is to facilitate consumers in finding cannabis products that best suit their needs and individual biochemistry. The Flora Match platform, designed specifically for the cannabis and CBD industries, offers personalized product recommendations based on an analysis of over 650 million data points, including product components, customer lifestyle factors, and desired effects.

"We are excited to launch Flora Match on the Weedpanion platform, emphasizing our commitment to helping consumers while empowering brands with data-driven insights," said Ben York, CEO of Genetica. "With Flora Match's debut on the Weedpanion platform, we're not only connecting consumers with cannabis products tailored to their preferences, but we're also stepping up to the challenge of bridging the data gap in Canada's cannabis industry. It's more than just a partnership - It's about shaping a smarter, more personalized, and data-informed future for the cannabis industry."

Due to regulatory restrictions, brands often can't access even basic consumer data in Canada. Genetica presents a solution to this problem through their Flora Match product combined with Weedpanion, which services many consumers across Canada.

"Weedpanion was born out of a need to bridge the gap between brands and consumers in the Canadian cannabis industry," added Derrick Berney, CEO of Weedpanion. "Our partnership with Genetica allows us to take a step further in fulfilling this mission. Genetica's Flora AI is a game-changer, providing insights that can help brands understand who is buying their products, where, when, and why."

This collaborative venture not only enriches the Canadian consumer experience but also brings to the forefront the transformative potential of technology in the cannabis industry. As Genetica's Flora Match makes its mark in Canada, the partnership paves the way for a more data-informed and personalized approach to cannabis retail.

By bridging the data gap, brands can benefit from a more holistic understanding of their consumer base, and consumers can find products that best cater to their needs. This partnership signifies a significant step towards a future where technology and retail merge to provide a seamless, personalized, and efficient cannabis shopping experience.

About Genetica:
Established in 2020, Genetica is at the forefront of modernizing the cannabis and CBD industries with Flora AI, its pioneering platform. Flora AI analyzes over 650 million data points to provide precise product recommendations, ensuring customers find the perfect product in line with their needs, biochemistry, and current in-store inventory. This state-of-the-art tool not only enriches the customer experience but also empowers store employees, paving the way for effective upselling and increased loyalty. With a profound understanding of the historical and cultural significance of cannabis, Genetica is committed to helping retailers navigate and thrive in this rapidly evolving market. Experience the transformative power of Flora AI and unlock your cannabis and CBD retail business's full potential. Learn more at getgenetica.com.

About Weedpanion:

Weedpanion was created by industry professionals who have engaged hundreds of cannabis brands since legalization in Canada and recognized a disconnected industry's needs. Many brands struggle to justify returns on investment in a limited and regulated marketing environment, and consumers are left to flounder with little guidance or access to reliable, up-to-date information. Weedpanion helps brands that struggle to connect directly with fans and prospective consumers by assisting consumers to find and learn about their brand and locally-available products. Follow Weedpanion on Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contact:
Tiffany Cummins
925-212-4200
[email protected]

Andrew Fern
612-669-8103
[email protected]

SOURCE Genetica

Also from this source

Genetica Unveils Flora Match: Powering Personalized Cannabis Retail Experiences with AI

Genetica Raises $500,000 Seed Round to Make Cannabis Shopping Smarter with AI

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.