Genetica and Weedpanion Join Forces to Introduce Flora Match to Canadian Consumers

Innovative AI-powered platform to aid Canadian consumers in finding relevant cannabis products while providing crucial data to brands.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genetica , the Kansas City-based tech company behind Flora AI, has announced a strategic partnership with Weedpanion , a premier cannabis technology platform in Canada. The partnership launches Genetica's advanced AI solution, Flora Match, on the Weedpanion platform, marking the solution's first appearance in the Canadian market.

The primary objective of the partnership is to facilitate consumers in finding cannabis products that best suit their needs and individual biochemistry. The Flora Match platform, designed specifically for the cannabis and CBD industries, offers personalized product recommendations based on an analysis of over 650 million data points, including product components, customer lifestyle factors, and desired effects.

"We are excited to launch Flora Match on the Weedpanion platform, emphasizing our commitment to helping consumers while empowering brands with data-driven insights," said Ben York , CEO of Genetica . "With Flora Match's debut on the Weedpanion platform, we're not only connecting consumers with cannabis products tailored to their preferences, but we're also stepping up to the challenge of bridging the data gap in Canada's cannabis industry. It's more than just a partnership - It's about shaping a smarter, more personalized, and data-informed future for the cannabis industry."

Due to regulatory restrictions, brands often can't access even basic consumer data in Canada. Genetica presents a solution to this problem through their Flora Match product combined with Weedpanion , which services many consumers across Canada.

" Weedpanion was born out of a need to bridge the gap between brands and consumers in the Canadian cannabis industry," added Derrick Berney , CEO of Weedpanion . "Our partnership with Genetica allows us to take a step further in fulfilling this mission. Genetica's Flora AI is a game-changer, providing insights that can help brands understand who is buying their products, where, when, and why."

This collaborative venture not only enriches the Canadian consumer experience but also brings to the forefront the transformative potential of technology in the cannabis industry. As Genetica's Flora Match makes its mark in Canada, the partnership paves the way for a more data-informed and personalized approach to cannabis retail.

By bridging the data gap, brands can benefit from a more holistic understanding of their consumer base, and consumers can find products that best cater to their needs. This partnership signifies a significant step towards a future where technology and retail merge to provide a seamless, personalized, and efficient cannabis shopping experience.

About Genetica:

Established in 2020, Genetica is at the forefront of modernizing the cannabis and CBD industries with Flora AI, its pioneering platform. Flora AI analyzes over 650 million data points to provide precise product recommendations, ensuring customers find the perfect product in line with their needs, biochemistry, and current in-store inventory. This state-of-the-art tool not only enriches the customer experience but also empowers store employees, paving the way for effective upselling and increased loyalty. With a profound understanding of the historical and cultural significance of cannabis, Genetica is committed to helping retailers navigate and thrive in this rapidly evolving market. Experience the transformative power of Flora AI and unlock your cannabis and CBD retail business's full potential. Learn more at getgenetica.com .

About Weedpanion:

Weedpanion was created by industry professionals who have engaged hundreds of cannabis brands since legalization in Canada and recognized a disconnected industry's needs. Many brands struggle to justify returns on investment in a limited and regulated marketing environment, and consumers are left to flounder with little guidance or access to reliable, up-to-date information. Weedpanion helps brands that struggle to connect directly with fans and prospective consumers by assisting consumers to find and learn about their brand and locally-available products. Follow Weedpanion on Twitter , and Instagram .

