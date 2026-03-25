Geneva becomes world's capital of AI in July for ITU's AI for Good Global Summit

Flagship summit to showcase AI breakthroughs back-to-back with inaugural UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance.

GENEVA, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As governments accelerate strategies on artificial intelligence, sovereign AI and AI diffusion across economies and societies, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) will host the seventh AI for Good Global Summit from 7 to 10 July 2026 at Geneva's Palexpo convention centre.

Over four days, leaders from government, industry, academia, civil society and the technical community will work together at AI for Good to guide the future of AI.

Geneva will host the AI for Good Global Summit, the leading United Nations’ event on Artificial Intelligence.

AI for Good will be held back-to-back with the Global Dialogue on AI Governance, convened by the United Nations General Assembly and facilitated by UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Taking place at Palexpo from 6 to 7 July, the Global Dialogue is supported by a joint secretariat that includes the Executive Office of the Secretary General, ITU, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the United Nations Office for Digital and Emerging Technologies (ODET), with ITU and UNESCO leading the coordination.

"As artificial intelligence moves from strategy to real-world deployment, countries need the skills, solutions, and international standards for AI to work for everyone," said ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin. "Through AI for Good, ITU helps turn AI breakthroughs into practical ways to improve lives. We are also pleased to work with our partners on the inaugural UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance where Member States and stakeholders will exchange perspectives on the policies shaping AI's future."

The AI for Good Global Summit is organized by ITU – the United Nations agency for digital technologies – with over 50 UN partners and co-convened by Switzerland.

The Summit is the flagship platform for showcasing and helping scale up AI applications in areas from healthcare and education to food security, disaster risk reduction and misinformation, particularly in developing countries.

"We are delighted to once again co-convene with ITU the AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, a central location for discussing and showcasing advances in artificial intelligence," said Albert Rösti, Swiss Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communication.

Early speakers and programme details are now available, offering a first look at the global leaders shaping this year's Summit, with further announcements to follow.

"Day Zero" of the AI for Good Global Summit on 7 July will feature live demos, interactive exhibits, startup competitions and hands-on workshops. The summit's Centre Stage officially opens on 8 July.

Programme highlights include:

Multistakeholder dialogue on AI standards and policy – exploring frontier challenges including agentic AI security, AI testing and benchmarking, misinformation and deepfakes, quantum technology applications and use cases, and AI infrastructure and energy demands.

– exploring frontier challenges including agentic AI security, AI testing and benchmarking, misinformation and deepfakes, quantum technology applications and use cases, and AI infrastructure and energy demands. Global innovation competitions and awards – including the AI for Good Innovation Factory Grand Finale and machine-learning challenges on edge AI, TinyML, and space AI computing as well as the AI for Good Impact Awards and Robotics Youth Challenge Grand Finale.

– including the AI for Good Innovation Factory Grand Finale and machine-learning challenges on edge AI, TinyML, and space AI computing as well as the AI for Good Impact Awards and Robotics Youth Challenge Grand Finale. Technology demos and interactive expo – featuring cutting-edge systems in AI, robotics, embodied AI, brain-computer interfaces, autonomous vehicles and quantum technologies.

– featuring cutting-edge systems in AI, robotics, embodied AI, brain-computer interfaces, autonomous vehicles and quantum technologies. AI skills and capacity-building programmes – with training sessions delivered by AI Skills Coalition partners, hands-on workshops and a dynamic Youth Zone supporting the next generation of innovators.

– with training sessions delivered by AI Skills Coalition partners, hands-on workshops and a dynamic Youth Zone supporting the next generation of innovators. Creative and cultural programmes – highlighting the intersection of AI and creativity with the AI for Good Film Festival, the Canvas of the Future AI Art Competition, and AI-enabled artistic performances. The summit will feature the premiere of RAISE , a documentary series executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio exploring how AI is already being used to address humanity's most urgent challenges.

– highlighting the intersection of AI and creativity with the AI for Good Film Festival, the Canvas of the Future AI Art Competition, and AI-enabled artistic performances. The summit will feature the premiere of , a documentary series executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio exploring how AI is already being used to address humanity's most urgent challenges. The Quantum for Good track – offering a look at quantum information technologies and their potential to transform industries and societies.

The AI for Good Global Summit 2026 is supported by its partners and sponsors:

Co-Convener: Swiss Confederation

Diamond Sponsors: Microsoft Corporation, Technology Innovation Institute

Gold Sponsors: Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) of the Republic of Korea, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) of Japan

Silver Sponsors: EY, John Wiley & Sons, Inc.

Networking Partners: d-teach, Giga, HP Inc. UK Limited, Google, Lenovo, TikTok Information Technologies UK Limited

Session Partners: Access Partnership, Cisco Systems, Inc., EY, FSAB Consulting, GTI, Microsoft

Innovation Factory Local Chapters: Akbank, Government of Catalonia – Spain

Editor's Notes:

Media accreditation for the ITU AI for Good Global Summit can be requested here.

Registration for the public is open.

About ITU:

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is the United Nations agency for digital technologies, driving innovation for people and the planet with 194 Member States and a membership of over 1,000 companies, universities, civil society, and international and regional organizations. Established in 1865, ITU coordinates the global use of the radio spectrum and satellite orbits, establishes international technology standards, drives universal connectivity and digital services, and is helping to make sure everyone benefits from sustainable digital transformation, including the most remote communities. From artificial intelligence (AI) to quantum, from satellites and submarine cables to advanced mobile and wireless broadband networks, ITU is committed to connecting the world and beyond. Learn more: www.itu.int

Media contacts:

David Hirsch

Senior Media Relations Officer

International Telecommunication Union

Press line: +41 22 730 5092

E-mail: [email protected]

Aurore Bourdin

Media Relations Officer

International Telecommunication Union

Press line: +41 22 730 5192

E-mail: [email protected]

Matthew Dalais

Communications Officer

ITU Telecommunication Standardization Bureau

Tel: +41 22 730 5974

E-mail: [email protected]

Christopher Cartwright

AI for Good Media Relations Officer

ITU Telecommunication Standardization Bureau

Tel: +41 78 800 6290

E-mail: [email protected]

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SOURCE International Telecommunication Union