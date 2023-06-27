Geneva Financial Announces Launch of In-House Portfolio Lending Division

Expanded offering bolsters the mortgage lender's already robust retail and commercial product options.

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva), a direct mortgage lender operating in 47 states, has announced the rollout of an in-house Portfolio Lending Division led by industry veteran Morgan Smith. The new division will focus on making sensible private money loans utilizing the company's own capital to be held in portfolio in order to promote a wider array of options for Geneva borrowers.

Geneva Financial Home Loans Portfolio Division Logo
Geneva Financial Home Loans Portfolio Division Logo
Head of New Portfolio Lending Division Morgan Smith
Head of New Portfolio Lending Division Morgan Smith

"This new division is an exciting addition to our already robust offering," Geneva Financial CEO, Aaron VanTrojen stated about the announcement; "more than that, we are delighted to have Morgan Smith and his incredible expertise join the company."

With a starting $55 million in managed funds and strategy to grow, the Portfolio Lending Division provides a financing partner for Geneva Financial loan officers to assist investors, builders and clients of their real estate agents. Products will include construction loans for ground-up or renovation (Fix and Flip) as well as bridge loans for investors (6 months to 3 years) and a signature bridge loan called the 'Transition' that enables borrowers to purchase a new home before their existing one is sold. Portfolio Lending can also provide longer term financing to certain qualified owner-occupied borrowers who don't fit into existing guidelines.

Head of Portfolio Lending Morgan Smith and Geneva Financial CEO Aaron VanTrojen are longtime colleagues, friends and past business partners passionate about humanizing the mortgage loan process. This partnership signals a new wave of diverse mortgage products available to better serve Geneva Financial's markets across the United States.

"I could not be more pleased than to come home to Geneva Financial and partner with my closest friends and the other good humans that make this company so special," Smith shared about the launch.

For more information or to inquire about portfolio lending options at Geneva Financial, email [email protected].

Geneva Financial Home Loans is currently expanding in all markets and seeking branch managers and loan originators across the United States looking to advance their mortgage careers. For information on opportunities, visit www.GenevaFi.com/opportunity 

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 47 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com 

SOURCE Geneva Financial

