Geneva Financial Expands Market Share with Addition of Large Group in the Midwest

ST. LOUIS, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva), a direct mortgage lender operating in 48 states announces the strategic expansion of its team through the addition of a sizable group of loan officers and branch managers previously with USA Mortgage out of the St. Louis, Missouri area and surrounding markets.

The move reflects Geneva Financial's dedication to fostering growth, enhancing its capabilities, and further solidifying its position as a key player in the mortgage industry. Led by Area Manager Justin Lynch, the group brings decades of experience, industry knowledge, and consistent high volume.

Aaron VanTrojen, Founder and CEO of Geneva Financial, expressed exhilaration about the addition of the group, stating, "Today marks a momentous advancement for Geneva Financial as we integrate this group of exceptional loan officers into the family. Their collective expertise and dedication to client satisfaction perfectly align with our mission to pioneer innovative and personalized financial solutions. This is not merely a move; it's a notable shift for the company, equivalent to a mini acquisition, adding approximately $250 million annually to our already growing volume."

The addition of these seasoned professionals strengthens Geneva Financial's footprint in the Midwest region. Justin Lynch's team is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities, navigate evolving market dynamics, and provide clients with a comprehensive suite of financial solutions.

"I am thrilled to lead this exceptional team to new heights with the Geneva Financial family. Together, we are committed to upholding the highest standards of service and innovation, ensuring a prosperous future for our clients and our community," Lynch stated.

Geneva Financial remains unwavering in its commitment to integrity, transparency, and customer-centricity. The addition of this talented group aligns with the company's ongoing efforts to build a dynamic and skilled workforce to better serve the evolving needs of its clients.

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with branch locations in 48 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®.

