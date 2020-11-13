Geneva Financial Names Tiffany Graves, Formerly of JP Morgan Chase, as National Head of Underwriting with Focus on Industry-Leading Rapid Turn-Times

In her role, Graves will focus on industry-leading rapid underwriting turn-times while maintaining the integrity of the company's underwriting policies and standards. Through identifying risk policy and processes, she will protect and support the company's risk management goals.

"We are very excited to have Tiffany join our management team," Chief Operating Officer at Geneva Financial Telle' VanTrojen said. "A capable and seasoned professional, she will bring a level of integrity and efficiency to our underwriting, risk management, and quality control systems that is required to meet the extraordinary trajectory of growth we have been on for eight straight quarters."

Graves, based in Cleveland, Ohio, joins Geneva from JP Morgan Chase where she served for eleven years, most recently as the Underwriting Site Manager.

"I speak for the entire Geneva family when I say we are looking forward to Tiffany structuring our underwriting efforts to support our growth and meet rapid turn-time expectations while maintaining quality," VanTrojen said.

"I'm excited to join a company that is on-trend for multiple record-breaking years in a row," said Graves. "This allows great opportunity for me to build the infrastructure required to meet Geneva's growth pattern and make the impact my experience in the industry has prepared me to execute," she continued.

In her hometown of Cleveland, along with her husband and two children, Tiffany enjoys hosting game nights, paint and sips, and dinner parties. She looks forward to hosting again post-COVID.

About Geneva Financial (NMLS #42056 | BK #0910215)

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 100 branch locations nationwide. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first in order to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with that inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial at www.GenevaFi.com

SOURCE Geneva Financial

Related Links

http://www.GenevaFi.com

