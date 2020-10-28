Gen.G and Bumble Announce Search for All-Women VALORANT Team, Expanding 'Team Bumble' Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bumble, the women-first social networking app, and global esports organization, Gen.G, today announced the search for an all-women VALORANT team - expanding their existing 'Team Bumble' partnership. Initially launched in 2019, Gen.G Empowered by Bumble (Team Bumble) established the creation of the first-ever all-women professional Fortnite team and brought the two brands together to empower women in the gaming community.

Madison “Maddiesuun” Mann of Gen.G's Team Bumble

Gen.G and Bumble will continue with a shared mission to create and champion a safer environment for women online in which all esports athletes can succeed and connect with one another. The search for the new team will integrate Madison "Maddiesuun" Man, who is a key player on the Team Bumble Fortnite team, and has been flexing her skills into VALORANT.

"It's cool to see that the gaming scene has evolved for women since we launched Team Bumble," said Madison "Maddiesuun" Mann with Gen.G. "As we discover new talent, we're pushing towards an environment where women gamers are not treated as separate, but are given the full opportunity to scrim and develop their skills. I'm excited to have the opportunity to mentor and create with the next wave of Team Bumble pros."

Madison will support Gen.G's expansive search for the best women gamers to join the pro team as well as creators, casters and mentors to be part of the Team Bumble community.

"By expanding Team Bumble with an all-women VALORANT team, we are laser focused on finding the best untapped female talent on the planet," said Nate Stanz, General Manager for Gen.G. "We will be integrated into the North American scene quickly, including scrims with and against our current roster. We commit to providing the correct competitive tools for the quickest path to success for all our players."

"At Bumble, our mission is to empower women around the world to make the first move in every facet of their lives," said Julia Smith, Head of US Partnerships at Bumble. "We are excited to expand Team Bumble and continue our work with Gen.G in an effort to empower women gamers and create a safe and supportive community for them to come together. We are thrilled to welcome a new team of women to Team Bumble and are looking forward to furthering our goal to achieve equity for women in online spaces."

VALORANT exploded onto the scene in June 2020 after a successful beta period which attracted nearly 3M players globally. Published by Riot Games, experts forecast VALORANT could become the next esports title to organize into a formal league in the next two years.

If interested in joining Team Bumble's VALORANT team, please email [email protected] with gameplay clips and any other relevant information.

