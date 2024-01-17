GEN.G AND LG ULTRAGEAR RENEW COMMITMENT TO GAMING AND ESPORTS CULTURE

'Born to Game,' LG UltraGear Continues to Support Gen.G Competitive Teams and Academy with Its High-Performing Gaming Monitors

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen.G Esports (Gen.G) has extended its partnership with LG Electronics (LG). Committed to promoting esports and gaming globally, LG UltraGear™ continues to provide its industry-leading gaming monitors, renowned for their rapid refresh rates and responsive performance, to Gen.G's professional teams. As part of the ongoing partnership, Gen.G and LG UltraGear will carry out a variety of exciting activations across the global esports scene.

Gen.G LG

Gen.G operates a number of professional esports teams specializing in popular multiplayer games including League of Legends. Since LG UltraGear was named the official display of Gen.G in 2021, the organization's South Korean-based League of Legends team has consistently delivered impressive results in the League of Legends Champions Korea. The team secured three consecutive season victories – starting from the 2022 summer season through to the 2023 summer season.

Jung 'Chovy' Jihun, the gold medalist of 19th Asian Games Hangzhou's League of Legends event, who currently serves as the mid-laner in Gen.G's League of Legends team, shared his thoughts on using LG UltraGear gaming monitors, saying, "LG UltraGear's quicker response times and higher refresh rates offer an advantage in complex in-game situations, enabling more precise control and smoother playmaking." While very impressed by all of the high-performance options in the UltraGear monitor lineup, Chovy's personal favorite is the 27-inch UltraGear OLED gaming monitor (model 27GR95GE).

In addition to supporting Gen.G team members in achieving their championship goals, LG collaborates closely with them when developing new LG UltraGear gaming monitors; gathering player feedback to finetune their products. In addition, LG supports the Gen.G Global Academy, known for their innovative education programs. LG UltraGear provides ultra-fast gaming monitors to the next generation of students seeking to follow in the footsteps of their favorite esports idols.

"It is such an honor to enter into our third year of partnership with LG UltraGear. Since 2021, they have been our partner in innovation, enriching the world of esports for gaming fans around the globe," says Arnold Hur, CEO of Gen.G Esports. "They support not only our professional teams, but also the development of the next generation of gamers in the Gen.G Global Academy.

"We are very proud and pleased that LG UltraGear is helping Gen.G players to deliver consistently excellent results in major tournaments," said Lee Yun-Suk, Vice President and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. "LG UltraGear remains committed to developing high-end gaming products and to supporting the latest gaming technologies, with the goal of delivering a gaming experience that can satisfy all esports players, whether they're enthusiastic amateurs or top-ranked professionals."

SOURCE Gen.G