Employees will vote on their game of choice to compete in the McDonald's Crew League for prizes and prestige

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G announced today it has extended its national partnership with McDonald's for another year of the McDonald's Crew League in the Southern California, Southern Plains (Kansas, Oklahoma) and DMV (Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia) regions designed to recruit and retain its employees through gaming. This partnership also includes an expansion into the Pacific Northwest region to allow additional esports leagues to engage McDonald's employees and gaming enthusiasts.

Gen.G and McDonald’s Franchisees Renew McDonald’s Crew League in Southern California, Southern Plains and DMV Regions and Expands into the Pacific Northwest

The Pacific Northwest region league kicked off and will have their playoffs on August 13th. Southern California, Southern Plains, and DMV region Crew Leagues will kick off their seasons on July 5, July 26 and August 23, with play-off to follow respectively. Employees will vote on a game of their choice and compete to qualify for a live playoff broadcast on Twitch.tv/GenGesports, hosted by local casters in each region. Employees will vote on a game of their choice and compete to qualify for the live playoff broadcast on Twitch.tv/GenGesports . Prizes include a PS5 of Xbox Series, over $1,000 in Amazon gift cards for each region, Crew League T-shirts, and an exclusive belt for the winner and plaque for their franchise location.

"There's no denying the importance of the frontline crew to McDonald's success. Owner/Operators in the active co-ops are proud to offer their employees a unique experience that lets restaurant employees know they are valued members of a larger community," said Patricia Chambers, Ad Agency Partner for the participating regions. "We are excited to continue our partnership with an organization as prestigious as Gen.G and look forward to once again crafting a great competitive experience for our valued crew members and managers."

"We had such an amazing time in previous iterations of the McDonald's Crew League, that we absolutely had to do it again and this time allow more to participate," said Arnold Hurr, CEO of Gen.G. "At Gen.G, we've always been about building and connecting communities to bring people together on things they really enjoy. Continuing the comradery we've seen within the McDonald's Crew League has been exciting to witness, and we can't wait for the Pacific Northwest region to experience the same thing."

The Pacific Northwest expansion marks the fourth local market where McDonald's franchisees and Gen.G are partnering together on esports programming to further engage employees.

Currently McDonald's esports programming connects hundreds of employees in the Southern Plains, Southern California, Washington D.C., Baltimore and broader Maryland.

SOURCE Gen.G