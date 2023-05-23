Gen.G and McDonald's Owners/Operators Renew McDonald's Gaming League, Elevating the Employee Experience with Bigger Prizes

News provided by

Gen.G

23 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

McDonald's Gaming League employee participants in select regions will compete for a music festival getaway, a PS5 or Xbox Series and Amazon Gift Cards

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization and gaming collective Gen.G and McDonald's continue to expand its esports partnership in key local markets represented by Davis Elen Advertising, Inc. with the launch of another year of the McDonald's Gaming League. McDonald's owners/operators and Gen.G will use their esports league to engage employees and gaming enthusiasts to elevate the McDonald's employee experience with an even more exciting prize pool. This will be the third year for McDonald's Southern California, Southern Plains (Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas) and DMV (Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia) - while Pacific Northwest enters its second year.

Continue Reading
McDonald's Gaming League
McDonald's Gaming League

After the success of the previous seasons of the McDonald's Gaming League, Gen.G and Davis Elen, the local advertising agency for the named markets, have created a substantial expansion with this year's grand prize packages for employees.

All participating regions began their seasons on May 12, 2023 with playoffs to be held on June 24-25, 2023. Employees from each region voted on a game of their choice and will compete to qualify for the live playoff broadcast on Twitch.tv/GenGesports. Local casters from their respective regions will be calling the action.

"McDonald's employees are definitely no stranger to gaming; They've come to expect a rich gaming experience from their employer and Davis Elen is proud to fuel their passion for video games alongside Gen.G. We've raised the stakes a bit for our team, and we're sure they'll enjoy this year's tournament" said Patricia Chambers, Director of Media & Partnerships at Davis Elen. "A positive employee experience is of course a priority for McDonalds and offering competitive gaming is a great way to promote that."

"Gaming is really for everyone, and we are happy to partner with Davis Elen to bring this unique experience to McDonald's employees for the third year, especially with the level up in prizing this year" said Arnold Hur, CEO of Gen.G. "It's so refreshing for a major corporation to continue to recognize the popularity of the gaming culture and give their employees the opportunity to participate in a community that is so special."

SOURCE Gen.G

Also from this source

McDonald's, Gen.G, and the Black Collegiate Gaming Association Come Together to Host the HBCU+ College NetWORK, A Summit for HBCU Students Interested in the Gaming and Esports Industries

Gen.G and University of Kentucky Team Up Once Again for Inaugural CatCon: Two Day Regional Esports and Gaming Conference

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.