Gen.G and Nimble Neuron Kick Off Season 6 of Eternal Return with Cobalt Protocol - A New Game Mode for Returning Vets and New Players

16 invited streamers will participate in the Cobalt Protocol Streamer Invitational on June 26 to showcase new game mode and win prizes for their community

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Video game developer Nimble Neuron today announced the launch of Cobalt Protocol, a new game mode to be included in Season 6 of Eternal Return . In partnership with Global esports organization Gen.G , they also unveiled plans for 32 content creators to participate in the Cobalt Protocol Streamer Invitational on June 26 to engage their fans and have the opportunity to win prizes for the community.

Cobalt Protocol is a new 4v4 game mode in Eternal Return that will serve as a fun way for new players to get to know the characters of Lumia Island while also allowing veterans of Eternal Return to perfect their fighting skills. The goal of Cobalt Protocol is to deduct points from the enemy team's Life Score by killing enemies, Omega and Gamma, and capturing Power Beacons. During Phase 1 of the game, players will be separated into two 2v2 groups in restricted areas on the left and right ends of the map. As soon as Phase 2 starts, Sector Roadblocks are removed, enabling everyone to traverse the map freely. Players will continuously respawn until one team's Life Score reaches zero.

"Alongside Gen.G, we've been working very hard to make Eternal Return a truly unique experience in the sea of similar titles out there," said Seunghoo Kim, Executive Producer at Nimble Neuron. "The changes we have for the upcoming season will greatly reflect fan feedback and what we feel newcomers to Eternal Return should have at the start to better understand the game."

To continue the celebration of Eternal Return Season 6 and the launch of Cobalt Protocol, Gen.G and Nimble Neuron will host the Cobalt Protocol Streamer Invitational on June 26. 32 Streamers in North America will be invited and form teams of 4, each team consisting of 2 North American streamers and 2 Eternal Return Partners. The teams will then be split off into two groups of 8 teams, with the top 3 from each group moving onto the Single Elimination Playoffs. The winners of the Cobalt Protocol Streamer Invitational will receive prizes to give away to their communities.

"As we continue to help foster communities of new and returning players to Eternal Return, we want to make sure that as these players come in, they are immediately engaged and have a reason to stay," said Martin Kim, CRO of Gen.G. "This invitational will serve as a catalyst for things to come within our partnership with Nimble Neuron and we hope fans enjoy the latest update and new game mode."

There have also been a number of changes to improve the overall gameplay experience for Eternal Return Season 6, including: improvements to crafting, auto attack/kiting improvements, mutated animals, transfer consoles and transfer drones, new Season 6 Eternal Return pass rewards, a rework around item rarity, graphics and player update, change to the UI in game lobby and a crafting UI change.

