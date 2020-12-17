Gen.G Announces First Annual Gen.G Foundation Scholarship Recipients

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization, Gen.G, today announced the first class of recipients for its Gen.G Foundation scholarship. 11 college students from around the country were chosen to receive the scholarship which focuses on supporting women, people of color, and low income students enrolled in a U.S university or college who are interested in gaming, esports, entrepreneurship, journalism or content creation. Each will receive $10,000 to subsidize their tuition for this academic year, and will be a part of Gen.G's ongoing programming in 2021 for mentorship and career development.

The recipients (with hometowns) include:

Tyler Blake ( Salinas, Calif. ) - Cal State University, Long Beach

( ) - Jaya Deeliore ( Saint Louis, Mo. ) - Saint Mary's College / Saint Louis University

) - / Madison Doss ( McDonough, Ga. ) - Spelman College

( ) - Nathan Harris (Overland Park, Kans.) - Arizona State University

(Overland Park, Kans.) - Kristina Huang ( Stockton, Calif. ) - UCLA

( ) - Jordan Mendoza ( Glendora, Calif. ) - Cal State University, Northridge

( ) - Prem Patel ( Russell Springs, Ky. ) - University of Kentucky

( ) - Joaquin Pizana ( Adrian, Mich. ) - Eastern Michigan University

( ) - Madison Sellers ( Salt Lake City, Ut .) - University of Utah

( .) - Clayton Sinclair ( Atlanta, Ga ) - Univ. of California , Irvine

( ) - Univ. of , Deanna Tran ( Fort Smith, Ark. ) - Univ. of Arkansas at Fayetteville

( ) - Univ. of at A final spot is being held for an international student attending a US college; due to COVID-19, the student will be selected in early 2021.

"The first-ever Gen.G Foundation class is a very special group; they will be change agents in the gaming world in the years to come," said Gina Chung Lee, VP of Brand at Gen.G. "The best part of this process was getting to know these students and hearing their stories. We will continue to prioritize building out a diverse and supportive network of people who are passionate about careers in gaming and digital media. More to come in 2021!"

Each of the winners will receive a limited-edition shirt featuring artwork designed by Heron Preston, who serves as Gen.G's Executive Brand Advisor. Fans can pre-order the t-shirt for $65 today at geng.gg , with net proceeds going into the 2021 Gen.G Foundation Fund.

Earlier this year, Gen.G announced a $1 million commitment to developing the next generation of leaders in the gaming industry, pledging to commit $100,000 annually for 10 years through the establishment of the Gen.G Foundation alongside its partners - Silicon Valley Bank, University of Kentucky, Eastern Michigan University, and Bumble.

