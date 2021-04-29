Gen.G Esports And Gemini Team Up For Cryptocurrency Education Through Gaming

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global esports organization, Gen.G and Gemini , a leading crypto platform, have announced GEMINI AMONG US - a live-stream event aimed at educating viewers on the world of Cryptocurrency.

Today viewers can tune in at 9pm ET on Twitch to watch an "Among Us'' livestream where Gemini Founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss will be joined by top streamers to discuss cryptocurrency, Gemini, NFTs, and the upcoming launch of the Gemini Credit Card. Streamers featured throughout the event include: Griffin Johnson, Michelle Khare, KelseyDangerous, EmilyGhoul and Team Bumble's TINARAES.

"With the NFT space on the rise, the worlds of crypto and gaming are converging faster than ever. Crypto holders are more than twice as likely to have a gaming subscription so we are excited to partner with Gen.G on this fun event, while we learn about the gaming universe and explore topics like crypto, NFTs, and how all these ecosystems overlap," said Tyler Winklevoss, CEO of Gemini.

In Gemini's first-ever esports activation, Gemini will distribute $20 worth of bitcoin to viewers of the stream that sign up and trade $100 worth of crypto within the first 30 days as registered users of the platform. Throughout the livestream, users will also have the opportunity to chat with gamers and crypto experts via Twitch and have all of their crypto questions answered.

"As gaming and cryptocurrency continue their explosive growth in the digital space, we are thrilled to partner with Gemini for their entry into gaming," said Arnold Hur, COO of Gen.G. "We wanted to take an approach that created the right opportunity for the gaming community to learn about cryptocurrency and ask questions to some of the most knowledgeable people within the space. There's still a lot of misunderstanding about how this stuff actually works, so we are launching this activation to engage both the gaming and cryptocurrency community to be able to interact and learn more about this industry.

For more information gamers can tune into the livestream on April 29 at https://www.twitch.tv/gengesports

