Gen.G Esports Unveils The Mystic Map Mayhem - A 14-day Fortnite Activation Presented By SAMSUNG

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G kicks off its Mystic Map Mayhem presented by SAMSUNG on Sept. 26. Featuring 14 days of Fortnite mayhem, challenges, and content, the fortnight of games will feature four custom built Fortnite Creative maps. The first three Creative maps' sweepstakes will be open to the public for 4 days each: Sept. 26 - 29, Sept. 30 - Oct 3, and Oct. 4 - Oct 8. The final map will be revealed during a live pro-am event on Oct. 9 from 7-10 pm EDT, pitting celebrities, influencers & top community contenders against each other. All live streams will take place at Twitch.tv/samsungus .

Each Creative map will be accompanied by daily streams from 7-9 pm EDT of influencers, celebrities, and Fortnite pros playing and training for the final match. Fans will be asked to post their Victory Royale screenshots from the SAMSUNG Fortnite Creative maps to Twitter, tagging @SamsungMobile, @GenG, #MysticMapMayhem and #SamsungXGenG. Winners will be entered into two giveaways for SAMSUNG/Galaxy mobile products and will also have a chance to play in the final live event on Oct. 9. Prizes will include such items as the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G, Galaxy Watch 3, a Samsung Odyssey gaming monitor and Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

Each stream will feature Fortnite talent and pros playing, including DJ Alison Wonderland (EDM Producer/DJ/Singer), Austin Ekeler (NFL star running back), Michelle Khare (host of YouTube show Challenge Accepted), Emily Ghoul (Influencer & host of Arcade Live on VENN), jas N (Fortnite creator @PrincessJasFN), MustardPlays (YouTube content creator) and Team Bumble (Gen.G's all-women pro Fortnite team).

"I'm so stoked to be playing another Fortnite tournament; the World Cup pro-am was so much fun last year. Love meeting and hanging out with the professionals and trying to get some tips," says Australian DJ/Producer Alison Wonderland, who will be playing in the first week and in the final victory royale tournament . Alison's brand new single and music video, "Bad Things," is out today.

Each of the maps are named after SAMSUNG device colors: Mystic Bronze Map (Sept. 26), Mystic White Map (Sept. 30) and Mystic Black Map (Oct. 4), with the final Victory Royale map to be revealed on Oct. 9.

